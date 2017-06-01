Refresh  

OpEdNews Op Eds

Military Spending is the Biggest Scam in American Politics

By Ted Rall
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
opednews.com Headlined to H2 6/1/17

Author 66949




Reprinted from www.smirkingchimp.com

Military spending is the biggest waste of federal tax dollars ever. Both political parties are equally complicit.

The militarism scam is the best-kept secret in American politics.

When you think about it -- but no one in the halls of Congress ever does -- it's hard to think of a country that has less to fear than the United States. Two vast oceans eliminate our vulnerability to attack, except by countries with sophisticated long-range ballistic missiles (5 out of 206 nations). We share long borders with two nations that we count as close allies and trading partners.

Historically, the U.S. has only faced an invasion once, by the British during the War of 1812. (There have been other minor incursions, by Mexico during the 19th century and the Japanese occupation of two remote islands in the Aleutian chain during World War II. The Pearl Harbor attack was a raid, not an invasion.)

Objectively, we have little to worry about beside terrorism -- and that's a job for domestic police and intelligence agencies, not the military. Yet a whopping 54% of discretionary federal spending goes to the Pentagon. The Bush Administration put the Afghanistan and Iraq wars "off the books" of the Pentagon budget. And that's not counting interest on debt or benefits paid out for old wars. We're still paying $5 billion a year for World War II. We're still paying off beneficiaries for the Civil and Spanish-American Wars!

The U.S. accounts for less than 5% of the world's population. We account for 37% of military spending worldwide, equal to the next seven countries (China, Saudi Arabia, Russia, the United Kingdom, India, France, Japan) combined. (And the U.S. sells a lot of hardware to most of those countries.)

Russia spends roughly a tenth as much on defense as the U.S. And they have a lot more (and twice as much territory) to defend against: NATO/American missiles to their west in Europe, a southern border full of radical Islamists in unstable countries like Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, Afghanistan a stone's throw away, historical regional superpower rival China next door. Despite its relatively small defense budget, Russia somehow manages to soldier on.

No matter how you look at it, America's military budget is due for a haircut. If it were up to me, I'd scale quickly down to the Russian level, pro rata for square mileage -- lob 95% of this bloated $600 billion a year monstrosity right off the top. But even a less radical budget cutter could do some good. A 10% cut -- $60 billion a year -- would buy universal pre-school or allow half of America's four-year college and university students to have free tuition.

Insanely, we're going the opposite direction.

President Trump wants to increase military spending by $54 billion -- roughly 10% -- per year.

Republican hypocrisy is brazen and obvious. Most are channeling Dick Cheney's "deficits don't matter" to justify huge tax cuts to rich individuals and big business. "I'm not the first to observe that a Republican Congress only cares about the deficit when a Democrat is in the White House," the economist Alan Krueger says. But even the most strident deficit hawks, though uncomfortable with the tax cuts, have no problem whatsoever with Trump's proposed hike in military spending.

"Any time we spend more money -- even if it's for something that we need -- we need to cut spending in a corresponding aspect to the budget," says Rand Paul. Slashing other, more needed programs -- which is pretty much anything other than the military -- is what passes for sanity in the Republican Party.

No one is proposing zero increase, much less a cut.

If anything, the Democrats are even worse. Democrats have promised a fierce Resistance to Trump and his works. But their oft-stated resolve is noticeably absent when it comes to He-Who-Must-Be-Impeached's lust to jack up a crazy-ass defense budget that doesn't have much of a justification to exist at all.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

Ted Rall, a political cartoonist, is the author of "The Anti-American Manifesto." He was born in Cambridge, Massachusetts in 1963, raised in Kettering, Ohio and graduated from Fairmont West High School in 1981. His first cartoons were published (more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Alexander Kershaw

(Member since Nov 25, 2014)


  New Content

And we don't even get good stuff for our money. Half or more of the Tomahawk Missiles fired at an air base did not reach their target. AN AIR BASE!! I have heard of no explanation but there are several surmises. Those million dollar missiles are no good. They were shot down. They were allowed to be shot down to demonstrate to the Pentagon and the manufacturers what needs to be improved or avoided or ????.

The US defense budget is designed to make a profit and support the Political Industrial Military Power Structure (PIMPS). The Russian and Chinese defense systems are designed to defend and are thus more efficient.

Paul Craig Roberts and Pepe Escobar have written here about the vulnerabilities of the "greatest military machine in world history" except that all it is is the most expensive.

Submitted on Thursday, Jun 1, 2017 at 4:37:14 PM

Daniel Geery

(Member since Jul 9, 2009)


Reply to Alexander Kershaw:
Twelve years and about a trillion $$$ and our military couldn't find their boogeyman/ caveman. My old boy scout troop would have done it for free, though I imagine they would have seen the lie behind that story and just said NO!

Submitted on Thursday, Jun 1, 2017 at 5:57:01 PM

Eighthman

(Member since Aug 2, 2016)


  New Content

Excellent article.

The greatest military in history and they can't defeat poorly trained/ armed insurgents in Afghanistan after 16 years of fighting. Truly astounding.

Submitted on Thursday, Jun 1, 2017 at 5:53:12 PM

gunnar kullenberg

(Member since Sep 30, 2014)


  New Content

...nothing new here...and no great insights...all true...

General refusal to even try to understand what the US "is", keeps the door closed to any attempt at course correction...Delusional whimpering about "democracy" urges the many to protect and defend the status quo...a stale, philosophically empty condition -- the result of centuries of epic criminality...

Has the US ever "owned up" to anything? -- No -- and it can't...that WOULD usher in the destruction of the illegitimate construct...the criminals depend on the cash cow not understanding reality...

Submitted on Thursday, Jun 1, 2017 at 7:17:32 PM

Daniel Geery

(Member since Jul 9, 2009)


Reply to gunnar kullenberg:
Agreed, but we can at least be an echo chamber for the truth. Indeed, we need to be, given the magnitude of the masses who are utterly brainwashed. And I don't exclude myself from the brainwashed; the more I read, the more I see the extent of it, over the seven decades I've been around.

Submitted on Thursday, Jun 1, 2017 at 7:56:59 PM

