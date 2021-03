Exclusive to OpEdNews: Life Arts 3/30/2021 at 10:26 AM EDT H4'ed 3/30/21



Statue of Miles Davis in Kielce

(Image by jcubic) Details DMCA



by John Kendall Hawkins



.



Well it's almost dark

I guess you'll be coming in

'Round Midnight playing its mystery

its urban blight, things gone to seed

the urbane white, drum roll in need

of the reedy silence that soothes

call it the closed eyes blues

c'mon, baby, lie down next to me

tell me the news, tell me the news

tell me the news



.



