RT @nowthisnews: ‘You cannot silence me or the millions of women who have gotten off the sidelines.’ — Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is firing ba… at

RT @mckaycoppins: USA Today editorial board: "A president who would all but call Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand a whore is not fit to clean the to… at

RT @realDonaldTrump: Lightweight Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a total flunky for Chuck Schumer and someone who would come to my office “begg… at

- Advertisement -

Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor who has been actively engaged in utilizing the arts as stepping-stones toward joy-filled wellbeing since she was a hippie. She began writing for OpEdNews in Feb, 2004. She became a Senior Editor in August 2012 and Managing Editor in January, (more...)

