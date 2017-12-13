RT @realDonaldTrump: Lightweight Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a total flunky for Chuck Schumer and someone who would come to my office “begg… at
Trump's demeaning tweet about NY Senator Kirsten Gillibrand brought Mika Brzezinski to angry tears on Morning Joe. She says she is so upset she is literally shaking in anger, calls Trumps tweet "one of the worst things I have seen in this presidency." Mika angrily calls for Huckabee-Sanders and other women on staff in the White House to stop covering for presidential bullying.
Mika On President Donald Trump: That Tweet Said So Much About His Character | Morning Joe | MSNBC President Donald Trump went after ' Lightweight' Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand on Twitter, suggesting the Democrat would 'do anything' for campaign contributions.
RT @mckaycoppins: USA Today editorial board: "A president who would all but call Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand a whore is not fit to clean the to…
RT @nowthisnews: ‘You cannot silence me or the millions of women who have gotten off the sidelines.’ — Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is firing ba… at
