 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 8/11/21

Might Congress Actually Do Something Right?

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 9
Follow Me on Twitter     Message David Swanson
Become a Fan
  (140 fans)

To take recent news reports seriously, it seems just possible that sometime this year the U.S. Congress might pass a pair of pieces of legislation that combine to do more good than harm.

Not only that, but this might happen because the better members of the House of (Mis-?)Representatives take a stand by refusing to vote for something unless they get what they say they want. Should that actually happen, the precedent might be at least as valuable as the particular legislation.

This idea depends on the infrastructure bill not being too horrible, and the reconciliation bill being sufficiently good, as well as on the House progressives doing what they say they'll do. I have complete confidence in each of those things for about as far as I could throw Andrew Cuomo while he was trying to kiss me. But that's a big cut above the norm.

The infrastructure bill is apparently focused on repairing crumbling roads and bridges so that they can somehow survive the climate collapse that they help fuel and which is increasingly expected to wipe out anyone who might drive on those roads and bridges. It also puts money into nuclear reactors and into straight-up fossil-fuel subsidies. On the other hand, the infrastructure bill includes funding for trains, for an electricity grid that can carry power from renewable sources, and for electric charging stations. While most of what started out in the bill has already been removed, what's left is a very mixed bag.

The reconciliation bill, which it seems is actually a rough outline for a nightmarishly long and inscrutable concoction yet to be drafted by numerous well-bribed committees, might (or might not) end up including the right to pre-school for any families that want it, free community college for two years, grants for college tuition, guaranteed paid family and medical leave, a lowered age for a Medicare program expanded to include dental, vision, and hearing, lowered prices for prescription drugs, and various relatively weak measures toward climate protection, including the creation of a Civilian Climate Corps.

The reason I'm mildly excited about this is not so much the good things that are in the reconciliation bill that might stay in it and might not end up carefully worded into uselessness, but more so the notion that the Congressional Progressive Caucus might refuse to hand over its votes in exchange for a pat on the nose. Yeah, OK, so the real reason is that I'm probably an idiot. But what if they actually did?

Many of us have been asking members of Congress who claim to oppose increasing military spending to refuse to vote for it. The silence has been deafening. They did at least agree (thus far, and not counting Veterans Affairs or the "Homeland" Security Department) to not put any extra military spending into the infrastructure bill.

The other day, I started reading the reconciliation bill and was struck by the fact that it begins by announcing massive, increased military spending for each of the next 10 years. I was informed by people who understand these things, that this particular bill doesn't actually determine military spending, so that part of it is just for looks and shouldn't be worried about. I'm grateful for the skilled deciphering of Congress-speak. Yet I can't help wondering why a bill that doesn't have anything to do with militarism should be written with such a hideous beginning. And if you're committed to needing even more military spending in year 10 after nine years of unprecedented military spending, what is it that you claim the military spending is accomplishing? And how are you going to be able to sell the bill as affordable if it's gratuitously committed you to not moving any funding out of the giant toxic five-sided suction hole that swallows $1.2 trillion annually?

I view this moment as not only a chance to establish the model of a small group of Congress Members taking a stand to block a bill until they're given something valuable in return something we demand of them, but also as a chance to make darn sure everyone knows there are mammoth mountains of money piled up in the United States. Moving money out of wars and war preparations, or taxing the hyper-rich and corporations could quickly put an end to the but-how-ya-gonna-pay-for-it BS. The immediate question is who will seize the opportunity to point that out, followed quickly by this question: who (if anyone) will actually refuse to cave in to corporate Congressional "leadership"?

 

Rate It | View Ratings

David Swanson Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

David Swanson is the author of "When the World Outlawed War," "War Is A Lie" and "Daybreak: Undoing the Imperial Presidency and Forming a More Perfect Union." He blogs at http://davidswanson.org and http://warisacrime.org and works for the online (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Obama's Open Forum Opens Possibilities

Public Forum Planned on Vermont Proposal to Arrest Bush and Cheney

Feith Dares Obama to Enforce the Law

Did Bush Sr. Kill Kennedy and Frame Nixon?

Can You Hold These 12 Guns? Don't Shoot Any Palestinians. Wink. Wink.

Eleven Excellent Reasons Not to Join the Military

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 