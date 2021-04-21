Midterms shaping up to be test of American democracy as GOP fixates on locking in minority rule

See original here
By Kerry Eleveld, Daily Kos Staff
We will vote!
One overarching feature of Joe Biden's young presidency is the overwhelming popularity of the agenda he and his White House are laying out. The fact that he proposed an expansive $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package that grew in popularity as it was debated in Congress and remains overwhelmingly popular with Americans after being enacted is a legislative feat. After numerous polls put consensus support for the bill at some 70%, Pew Research Center recently found the law still enjoys 67% approval, including some 55% of lower-income Republicans.
In addition, the battle over Biden's American Jobs Plan, which will undoubtedly drag on for longer than pandemic relief did, is already shaping up to follow a similar narrative. Polling for the overall package, including raising the corporate tax rate, typically shows support ranging anywhere from a solid mid-50s majority to nearly two-thirds of voters, depending on how the question is asked. But the jobs plan also has the building blocks for growing support, with independent initiatives in it proving very popular. Last week's New York Times/SurveyMonkey poll, for instance, found that more than three-quarters of voters favored making high-speed internet available nationwide and increasing spending to improve/repair ports, waterways, airports, highways, bridges, and major roads.
