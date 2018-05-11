- Advertisement -

The Trump administration just declared war on students.



Mick Mulvaney, the guy that Donald Trump put in charge of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, announced yesterday that he's dismantling the only office in the entire federal government solely dedicated to protecting student borrowers from predatory student loan companies.



That means that if a bank or lender tries to scam someone trying to get an education, the official policy of the government is now: "Too bad, you're on your own." It's a kick in the ribs to the nearly 45 million Americans already getting crushed with student debt.



Make no mistake: Mick Mulvaney and Betsy DeVos are making it easier for students to get cheated. Cheated by student loan companies. Cheated by for-profit colleges. Cheated as student loan debt explodes and as student loan companies get rich.





- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

"There are lots of targets of opportunity over there [at the CFPB] for Mick...He's like a mosquito in a nudist colony."

Next Page 1 | 2