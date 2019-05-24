 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News    H3'ed 5/24/19

Michigan Supreme Court Rules In Favor of Religion and Against Children

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     (# of views)   1 comment
Author 43751
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Bob Johnson

Faith-Healing Laws
Faith-Healing Laws
(Image by drjparon)   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Yesterday the Michigan Supreme Court ruled that it is not child neglect to withhold medical care from sick or injured children, even when a child dies, if parents are doing so because of their legitimate religious beliefs.

The case they ruled on involved Bible-believing Christian parents, Joshua and Rachel Piland, who in 2017 withheld necessary medical care from their three-day-old daughter Abigail. Abigail suffered from easily treatable jaundice. Instead of medical care, they followed the Bible's superstition-based teachings and prayed for her healing. Abigail died. After Abigail died, her faith-based parents prayed that she would be resurrected. She was not. Based on the Bible, at John 14:12-14, she should have been healed, and even thought she died, her parent's prayers should have raised her from the dead, since Jesus promised Christians can do all the things the Bible claims he did, plus more.

Like too many states in the US, Michigan has faith-healing laws. In Michigan the law states:

- Advertisement -

"A parent or guardian legitimately practicing his religious beliefs who thereby does not provide specified medical treatment for a child, for that reason alone shall not be considered a negligent parent or guardian."

How can ancient superstitions like faith-healing still be taken seriously in the 21st century? The answer is because they are given unearned respect by far too many people. The World Union of Deists frequently is criticized for not showing respect to Christianity, Judaism, Islam and other nonsensical and harmful man-made "revealed" religions. This case of Abigail, and of far too many other child victims of religion, should make very clear why it is wrong to give respect to ideas and beliefs that do not at all deserve respect. The nonsense they spread should be treated as what it is, nonsense. Thomas Paine pointed this important fact out in The Age of Reason, The Complete Edition when he wrote:

"Nonsense ought to be treated as nonsense, wherever it be found; and had this been done in the rational manner it ought to be done, instead of intimating and mincing the matter, as has been too much the case, the nonsense and false doctrine of the Bible, with all the aid that priestcraft can give, could never have stood their ground against the divine reason that God has given to man."

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

Rate It | View Ratings

Bob Johnson Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Bob Johnson is a paralegal and a freelance writer in Florida. He was raised Roman Catholic, but after reading Thomas Paine's The Age of Reason, he became a Deist. In 1993 he founded the World Union of Deists and in 1996 he launched the first web (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Michele Bachmann Exposes the Deadly Superstitions of the Religious Right

Ronald Reagan: The Father of the Debtor Nation

Join the US Military and Die For Israel

Religious Right Attacks Elizabeth Edwards' Deism

Should Religions be Held Accountable for Their Promises?

Was C.S. Lewis, Author of Mere Christianity, an Intellectual?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   



You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.
Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Bob Johnson

Become a Fan
Author 43751

(Member since Jan 15, 2010), 11 fans, 87 articles, 204 comments, 6 diaries
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

The theocrats of the religious right are having one victory after another. This one is at the expense of the lives of innocent and helpless children. We need to take the advice of Thomas Paine and have a true revolution in religion based on our innate God-given reason and Deism. This will put an end to the theocrats.

Progress! Bob Johnson

www.deism.com

Submitted on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 5:43:17 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 