Michelle Wolf was really tough at the White House Correspondents dinner. She spared no one. She was most harsh on the president. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Donald Trump's press secretary who was present at the event, go told to her face, something likely every journalist there wanted to tell her or say to the world but could not.

"And of course we have Sarah Huckabee Sanders," Michelle Wolf said. "We are graced with Sarah's presence tonight. I have to say, I'm a little star-struck. Anytime Sarah steps up to the podium, I get excited because I'm not really sure what we're gonna get, you know a press briefing, a bunch of lies, or divided into softball teams. It,s shirts and skins and this time don't be such a little b*tch Jim Acosta. I actually really like Sarah. I think she's very resourceful. Like she burns facts and then she uses that ash to create a perfect smoky eye."

It was refreshing to once again to have comedians, folks that recently have been better informers to Americans than a large percentage of journalists, freely roast the politicians and the media. This type of in your face truth-telling is necessary more so than ever.