Michael Moore Believes America Is A Liberal Country

(Image by YouTube, Channel: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert)



Film maker Michael Moore recently appeared on "The Late Show" with Stephen Colbert and shared some very personal feelings about his despair regarding the rapid deterioration of the state of our nation.

He did also, however, point out that the United States has actually only voted for a Republican President once over the past 30 years ("get rid of the Electoral College!!!").

America is indeed "a liberal country."

So... how did we get here?

