 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Mexican Pollution is Pouring Under Border Wall

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Joel Joseph       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   2 comments

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 2   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 2/12/19

Author 84384
- Advertisement -

Mexican Pollution Pours Under Border Wall

By Joel D. Joseph, Chairman, Made in the USA Foundation

- Advertisement -

On many occasions, I have been to the Mexican-U.S. border at both Tijuana-San Diego and Calexico-Mexicali. Most Americans are not aware that the most dangerous invaders from the south are air and water pollution, industrial waste and noxious sewage, not immigrants. Geographically, the New River flows under the border wall from the Mexicali Valley carrying with it untreated sewage and toxic industrial waste north to Calexico and the Imperial Valley in California. It is the most polluted river in North America. Similarly, the Tijuana River flows north from Mexico to San Diego bringing with it raw sewage, chemical wastes and biological toxins.

A 2018 report published by California's Regional Water Board shows that the New River, where it crosses the U.S. border, contains extremely high levels of fecal coliform and E. coli bacteria. The report also states that annually tens of millions of gallons of raw sewage are dumped into the New River in Mexico.

The New River also poses a security risk for border agents according to David Kim, a spokesman for U.S. Customs and Border Protection. "Smuggling organizations still use the New River to move humans into the U.S.," said Kim. He added that border agents refuse to go into the New River to stop this illegal trafficking because the river is too polluted and presents a severe risk to the health of CBP agents.

- Advertisement -

The Tijuana River

In 1990, the U.S. and Mexico signed an agreement known as Minute 283, which included the provision that "the government of Mexico will assure that there are no discharges of untreated domestic or industrial wastewaters into waters of the Tijuana River that cross the international boundary. . ." This agreement has not been enforced. The Tijuana River flows north from Mexico to San Diego. Sewage continues to flow northward, spoiling beautiful beaches in San Diego where lifeguards are required to close the beaches every time it rains due to polluted water runoff.

For residents of Imperial Beach, a beach community just north of the border, that has meant frequent beach closures for health and safety reasons. In 2017, contamination from the Tijuana River caused the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health to close the shoreline at the river's mouth for 167 days. During this same period, it also ordered closures up the coast of Imperial Beach for 64 days, the Silver Strand for 26 days, and the Coronado beaches for 11 days. This is a real invasion of bacteria, sewage, and contamination that directly threatens the health of San Diegans and tourists. Our exceptionally brave and skilled Navy SEALs train in these polluted waters off the coast of their Coronado, California training center. For this reason, water pollution constitutes a risk to our national security because it endangers the health of one of our best and brightest fighting forces.

Air Pollution

Kwikset, the largest manufacturer of locks in the world, moved its Anaheim, California factory lock, stock and barrel, to Mexicali, Mexico fifteen years ago. Not only did California lose 1,000 good-paying jobs, it harmed the health of residents of Imperial County California with greatly increased air pollution. One key reason factories move to Mexico is because of its lax enforcement of environmental laws, with Mexican officials turning a blind eye to air and water pollution and regulations.

Gilbert Rebollar, a board member of the Brawley Elementary School District near Calexico, California, said that students are routinely unable to go outside because the air quality is so dangerous. An estimated 20 percent of the children of Imperial County have asthma according to a 2016 California Health Survey, twice the state average. Asthma is caused and exacerbated by air pollutants. Mexican air pollution includes fumes from burned medical waste, tire pits and industrial contaminants.

- Advertisement -

The Real Emergency

The emergency on the border is not migrants seeking to enter the United States. The real emergency on the border is air and water pollution, a clear and present health emergency caused by pollution that is not stopped by either a border wall or a fence. NAFTA did not limit the air and water pollution that pours across the border, and NAFTA 2.0, Trump's overhyped USMCA, the U.S., Mexico, Canada Agreement, does little to address environmental protection. Congress should turn down the proposed USMCA until it includes tough, enforceable standards to control air and water pollution coming from Mexico. Not only does this toxic pollution threaten the health of Americans, it prevents border patrol agents from going into the rivers that allow illegal aliens to enter the United States, and presents an unreasonable and unnecessary health and safety risk to Navy SEALs.

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 2   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Chairman, Made in the USA Foundation, economist and lawyer, author of ten books and hundreds of articles.

Joel Joseph Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) , Add Tags  (less...)
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Outsourcing Obamacare

Shame on Ralph Lauren and the US Open

Great American Products to Buy Labor Day Weekend

U.S Trade Deficit Causes Income Inequality

Trade Promotion Authority is Unconstitutional

Why Lincoln and Cadillac are Failing

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
2 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

Carol Jackson

Become a Fan
Author 61962

(Member since Mar 25, 2011), 2 fans, 645 comments
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

For being such a (supposedly) well educated and informed country we are actually stupid beyond measure, arguing and debating stupid things while clear and present dangers are threatening our very survival.

Submitted on Tuesday, Feb 12, 2019 at 9:02:01 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
b. sadie bailey

Become a Fan
Author 56818

(Member since Dec 5, 2010), 14 fans, 5 articles, 24 quicklinks, 989 comments, 4 diaries
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

huh... funny you should mention Mexico's pollution when U.S. pollution running into Mexico is also not mentioned. I live on a small island off the NW coast of the U.S. and Canadian coastal cities dump raw sewage into the inland sea that both of our countries share. I'm pretty sure that U.S. and other countries' coastal cities do the same - and other chemicals in our oceans and rivers abound.


i don't think this is a "Mexico" problem alone. Bill Clinton's NAFTA and CAFTA (and repealing Glass-Steagall) did not help one bit - we lost a lot of U.S. jobs to that.


The real culprit is of course not immigrants! It's corporate fossil fuel polluters, their bankster backers and bought-off politicians.

Submitted on Wednesday, Feb 13, 2019 at 4:04:14 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 