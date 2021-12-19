 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 12/19/21

Method to the GOP's Assault on Harris

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 13975
Follow Me on Twitter     Message earl ofari hutchinson
Become a Fan
  (10 fans)

Vice President Kamala Harris has had to spend a lot of time lately defending the Biden administration, Democrats, and most importantly herself, from withering criticism. So withering that the overwhelming majority of Americans think she is doing a lousy job as vice president. Her rating in an October USA Today/Suffolk poll bottomed out at 28 percent approval. This was a historic low. No vice president and that included Bush's controversial always under fire VP, Dick Cheney, had reached that historic low.

In any other season, this might not mean much. The president, not the vice president, totally runs the administration show. The long-standing view is that the vice president at most is a trusted advisor to the president, at the least, its mostly a ceremonial position. The single most important and somewhat visible role for the VP is as the presiding officer over the senate. When you have a senate that's evenly split as the current senate is 50-50 between Republicans and Democrats the VP casts the deciding vote on a crucial piece of legislation.

Yes, some presidents have tasked their VPs with important assignments and administration policy reviews. However, all major policy decisions, though, still remain firmly in the president's hands.

However, in the case of Harris, it gets a little more complicated, with much at stake. Before, during, and after Biden's White House win, the talk was non-stop about his age and health. There was endless speculation over what to do if Biden faltered from illness or something age related in his first years in the White House.

There was even more speculation over whether Biden, who would turn age 80 during a reelection bid in 2024, would be up to the grind of a campaign, or even make the effort. In every instance the chatter about Biden's future immediately turned back to Harris. She would be the logical successor as a presidential candidate or as a fill in president if illness rendered Biden unable to perform his duties.

The GOP sniffed blood and deep vulnerability, and yet another monumental opportunity to attack. Harris now has become their prime target. Their game plan is simple wage a gutter campaign of sniping, rumor-mongering, and flat-out attacks on her.

A parade of GOP officials and candidates have snatched at that hit tag on Harris since she assumed office.

Next, hammer her as a poor organizer and a hard taskmaster. Play up in any grousing from staff members about her supposed failings as an administrator. This subtly reinforces the image of Harris as an ill-equipped and unfocused administrator. This combines the crucial elements of a personal and political hit attacks to weaken the GOP's perceived major rival for the White House in 2024.

The withering attacks on Harris serves another purpose. They brush off on Biden. Initially, he was a tough nut for the GOP to crack. He's white, male, a very mature adult, from a border state, and has a lot of GOP friends in the Senate from his long tenure there. He also initially generally got high poll marks and his likeability was high.

But by pile driving on Harris, the GOP could pirouette easily to hammer the supposed flubs, missteps, and deficiencies of Biden's administration on for instance the massive infrastructure bill which House Republicans and dozens of GOP senate Republicans opposed. Harris has been pulverized for her statements about voting rights and supposedly being missing in action on an immigration tangle at the border. This was more grist for the GOP's attack mill on the supposed ineptness of Harris and the Biden administration.

The other Harris vulnerability is the same one the GOP played on to tar Hillary Clinton. Strong, tough, decisive, and, yes, aggressive, are the exact qualities that voters and millions of Americans want and expect in their leaders. For many, that means the presidential office is a man's office. Polls still show that a considerable number of voters say they have reservations about a woman president.

Trump exploited that sentiment to the hilt. He was the biggest sexist, misogynist, female abuser that ever sat in the White House. But he was still seen as brash, tough, and outspoken. For many women, that seemed to mark him as having the right stuff to be President. 74 million-plus voters still thought that about him in his losing bid for reelection. Millions of those voters were women voters.

The GOP's shots at Harris have done much harm. In a June 2021 poll show, her favorability rating was still high. Yet, in the stunningly short span of three months the reversal in her ratings plunge downward have been breath takingly astounding. The GOP believes it's got the perfect fill in Harris to cripple Biden and his policies. The vice president who could well be the Democrat's candidate for President in 2024 will remain under relentless attack from the GOP.

Much now depends on Harris to seize the initiative, parry the attacks, and assure millions that she has the experience and political savvy to handle the wheel of governing as well as a viable candidate for the Oval Office if the need arises

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

earl ofari hutchinson Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Earl Ofari Hutchinson is a nationally acclaimed author and political analyst. He has authored ten books; his articles are published in newspapers and magazines nationally in the United States. Three of his books have been published in other (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The House is duty-bound to Bring Articles of Impeachment against Clarence Thomas

Think of the Two Decade Embarrassment of Thomas We Would Have Been Spared If We had known about Thomas's Porn Alleged Ob

Tea Party Now a Huge GOP Liability

The Awful Transformation of Bernie Sanders

Clarence Thomas Can Breathe a Sigh of Relief with Weiner Downfall

Did Race Explain Penn State's Blind Eye to Sex Scandal?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 