 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Merger Between PGA and LIV Golf Must be Stopped

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Joel Joseph

Merger of PGA and LIV Golf is an Antitrust Violation and a Human Rights Disaster

By Joel D. Joseph

The antitrust laws of the United States prohibit combinations in restraint of trade. The merger of the PGA tour and LIV Golf, Saudi Arabia's cash-rich start-up, forces professional golfers to play for one entity. This is clearly a monopolistic merger.

In addition, the merger white-washes Saudi Arabia's murderous leader, Mohammed Bin Salman, who ordered the murder of Washington Post reporter Jamal Khashoggi. On November 16, 2018, the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency concluded that Mohammed Bin Salman ordered Khashoggi's assassination and dismemberment. Saudi Arabia is an undemocratic, feudal society where the royal family controls the nation.

The Biden administration recently declassified a 16-page FBI report tying 9/11 hijackers to Saudi officials living in the United States. The Federal Bureau of Investigation found that Saudi officials supported the 9/11 hijackers. FBI agents concluded that Saudi diplomat Fahad al-Thumairy "tasked" an associate to help the hijackers. When they arrived in Los Angeles al-Thumairy told the associate the hijackers were "two very significant people" more than a year before the attacks. Saudi government employee, Omar al-Bayoumi, was witnessed waiting by a window for the hijackers to arrive in the United States. Both Thumairy and Bayoumi were each just a degree or two of separation away from others on a phone tree of known international terrorists. The FBI found that Bayoumi was in "almost daily contact" with a man with ties to the mastermind of the 1993 World Trade Center attack and spent the night in a hotel with another man connected to one of Osama bin Laden's senior lieutenants.

Antitrust Violations

While professional baseball is exempt from U.S. antitrust laws, professional golf does not enjoy an exemption from the same antitrust laws. All sports, except baseball, are subject to U.S. antitrust laws. See Radovich v. NFL, 352 U.S. 445 (1957).

The Department of Justice is investigating the PGA and LIV golf for antitrust violations. The investigation began because the PGA was banning golfers who participated in LIV events from participating in PGA events. The focus of that investigation must now change to the anticompetitive effects of the proposed merger.

The DOJ's Antitrust Division is reported to have reached out to players' agents and sent inquiries about the PGA Tour's actions in recent months. The Anti-Trust Division sought information concerning LIV Golf and PGA Tour bylaws governing players' participation in golf events. The antitrust laws are premised on the idea that fair competition in capitalism is a good thing. The entry by LIV Golf has caused the PGA Tour to react by putting into place a new bonus Thus, this competition for talent has already had significant benefits for both the LIV and PGA Tour players. With this merger, however, competition will now be stifled. If after investigating the PGA Tour and LIV merger, the Justice Department concludes that the combination violates the antitrust laws, it can sue in federal court.

Democracy

From the earliest days of antitrust laws in the United States, the promotion and preservation of democracy was one of the goals of the drafters and supporters of federal antitrust laws. Drafters of the United States Constitution debated, but rejected an anti-monopoly clause. In the landmark 1911 Standard Oil decision that broke up the leading oil producers, Supreme Court Justice Harlan's concurrence expressed these concerns in terms of the replacement of human slavery with a new form of economic slavery to trusts and monopolies. Standard Oil Co. of N.J. v. United States, 221 U.S. 1, 83 (1910) (Harlan, J., concurring). Justice Harlan said, "the slavery that would result from aggregations of capital in the hands of a few individuals and corporations controlling, for their own profit and advantage exclusively, the entire business of the country, including the production and sale of the necessaries of life."

In summary, the professional golf members of the PGA should not approve the merger of the PGA with LIV golf. The PGA is a nonprofit organization. It should not be allowed to merge with a for-profit, anti-American, undemocratic, murderous regime. If the PGA does not pull out of this anticompetitive agreement, the Justice Department should sue to prevent the merger from taking place.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Joel Joseph Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

CEO of California Association for Recycling All Trash, www.Calrecycles.com and CEO of Genuine-American Merchandise & Equipment, www.genuine-american.com, manufacturers of tennis equipment in the USA (Tennis Wellbow, Good Vibe vibration (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Trumps and Jared Kushner Cheated Their Way into Elite Colleges

Outsourcing Obamacare

Red Nose Day Gives Black Eye to Walgreens and NBC

Shame on Ralph Lauren and the US Open

Great American Products to Buy Labor Day Weekend

U.S Trade Deficit Causes Income Inequality

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend