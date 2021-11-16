Mental Illness as an Opportunity for Transformation: Applied Principles of Psychosynthesis with Schizophrenic Clients

The care and treatment of the severely and chronically mentally ill is the most common problem faced by the mental health profession despite the fact that to date the care of these individuals has probably had the lowest priority in the entire area of human services. In a recently published family manual, Torrey asserts that the magnitude of schizophrenia as a national calamity is exceeded only by the magnitude of our ignorance in dealing with it. In his words, "Schizophrenics are the lepers of the 20th century."

As the trend of "deinstitutionalizing" the severely mentally ill has followed that of warehousing them in state hospitals, it has become clear that, primarily due to lack of planning and funding for adequate community resources, many tend to function marginally in the community and that hospital readmissions have created a revolving door syndrome. The problems of getting schizophrenic persons adequate care in a state hospital setting are magnified exponentially by the difficult conditions awaiting patients after discharge.

The following article is a description of a unique treatment approach within an innovative community setting in the Boston, Massachusetts, area in which I participated a few decades ago. It has been written as a means of sharing a story of success in work with individuals designated as mentally ill in a period described by many as the national "debacle of deinstitutionalization."

A Unique Treatment Approach

When I joined the staff of this community aftercare program approximately some years ago, I was intrigued by a sense of vitality, dynamic optimism, and clarity of purpose which appeared to bond colleagues together. Clients gathered daily to participate in milieu, group, and individual therapy, to spend time with one another, and to soak in a sense of belonging. Clients' family members eagerly participated in groups designed for support, education, and self-help. Frequently, they expressed their sincere gratitude to staff - strongly contrasting with numerous past instances of feeling accused or ignored in dealing with mental health professionals. Clearly, something was working.

In recent years, I had also made acquaintance of psychosynthesis, a therapeutic approach designed to facilitate the growth and integration of the human mind, heart, and spirit. As its founder Roberto Assagioli stated, the basic premise or hypothesis of psychosynthesis is that there exists, in addition to aspects of the unconscious revealed by psychoanalysis, "another vast realm of our inner being which has been for the most part neglected by the science of psychology, although its nature and its human value are of a superior nature."

As such, psychosynthesis represents a new branch of psychology which has been given the name "transpersonal" and which incorporates a "height" as well as "depth" dimension.

Seeking to understand and relate to the totality of the human psyche, it exists as a clear contrast and complement to the more reductionist approaches which tend to consider all human experience as either an adaptive or a defensive process. Psychosynthesis seeks to direct our vision toward potentials for growth and evolution latent within - toward, as Assagioli writes, "the grand promise of what each person could become."

In my work as an aftercare therapist within the clinic, I applied the principles of psychosynthesis. Most individuals, who had been discharged from a state hospital near Boston, carried a primary diagnosis of schizophrenia although diagnoses of borderline personality disorder and bipolar affective disorder (manic-depressive illness) were also common. For the sake of simplicity, I am limiting this discussion to work with individuals diagnosed as schizophrenic.

Due to the nature of the therapy team of which I was a part, and its place in the delivery system of mental health services, much work was involved with the family members of clients. I functioned as both family therapist and group leader in the network of support and education groups developed by the therapy team.

Extensive contact with other professionals was involved in both hospital and community settings. Such a setting has been ideal for the testing and integration of a psychosynthesis approach in a variety of situations. Application of concepts within a psychosynthetic framework could be compared with strategic and systemic modes of family treatment, as well as more psychoanalytic, medical, and psychosocial/educational rehabilitation models.

Because the psychoeducational, family-centered approach utilized by the aftercare therapy team was itself an innovative one and because our mandate was to provide a range of aftercare services to the most difficult clients in the region, other professionals (trained in more traditional approaches) tended to expect creative, occasionally surprising clinical plans from team members. This process was, of course, not without disagreements and conflicts, but these situations tended to throw into relief the various clinical assumptions of the care providers.

As time went on, I became aware of an interesting process. Many members of our agency's clinical staff appeared to be applying principles of psychosynthesis instinctively and intuitively despite having had extensive formal training in clinical approaches substantially different from psychosynthesis. Clients were held in a perspective of wellness as well as illness, and client disempowerment due to diagnostic labeling and self-fulfilling negative expectations was kept to a minimum. The atmosphere of the clinic was often joyful and sincerely caring, despite the severe dysfunction of many clients and the high case-load of staff members.

I began to notice that what was held by the staff as a group was an "attitude of synthesis." This attitude of synthesis had to do with an openness of mind in being willing to innovate in search of practical therapeutic results. It had to do with a faith in people's innate inner resources and an openness of heart which embraced clients and colleagues in an ongoing demonstration of the power of love and acceptance. It had to do with the reality that often it is only through the combined efforts of staff members that a client is able to take their next step in growth, or simply be kept from relapse and breakdown.

It was understood that to be effective, colleagues needed to intervene with clients at multiple levels, and to utilize data from many points of view. While such an attitude is difficult to express in words, it appears to be essential to the human growth process itself such that opposite qualities - work and play, feelings and mind, love and will, practical and ideal - can interweave and play upon one another toward ever higher levels of integration. As Ferrucci states, such syntheses release enormous amounts of psychological energy, leading to a positively spiraling growth process.

The following discussion is designed to be of interest to two audiences: those who are acquainted with psychosynthesis but have little knowledge of chronic mental illness and those who wish to provide comfort and therapeutic help to the mentally ill, but have little or no experience in the discipline of psychosynthesis. Herein, I seek to describe some hazards as well as advantages of a psychosynthesis approach.

As anyone who has worked with a schizophrenic population knows, the potential for what one person called "chronic staffrenia" (weariness, apathy, minimal personal involvement, decreased expectations for patients' rehabilitation), is very great indeed. The reader is asked to be alert to the advantages of the psychosynthesis approach in preventing burn out and in promoting hope.

Psychosynthesis

The process of synthesis is visible at all levels of existence: cells assemble to form an organism, letters join together to form a word, musical notes combine to form a melody, individuals unite to form family units, and so on.

Proceeding from the basic observation that serious difficulties in the human psyche - emotional pain, a sense of imbalance, or meaninglessness - result when the natural process of synthesis is blocked, Roberto Assagioli devised a system of theory and techniques to evoke and facilitate the process of synthesis in human life. To this system he gave the name Psychosynthesis.

Contrasting psychoanalysis with psychosynthesis, Friedman states that the former fails to adequately recognize the higher developmental levels discussed by Assagioli under the headings of "crises of spiritual awakening" and "spiritual psychosynthesis."

What is suggested are deeper questions of identity and purpose than are provided by the ego and superego which negotiate the rules and roles of society but offer little beyond. As will be discussed in the final section of this paper, principles of psychosynthesis, if not always its active techniques, can be used beneficially in a therapeutic context with clients at even comparatively low levels of differentiation and ego development. It is, of course, essential with such clients to evaluate clearly and distinguish the tasks of growth and the particular psychological functions relevant to each unique case.

Friedman acknowledges that despite the strength of psychosynthesis as a comprehensive model of human nature, the therapist who is primarily trained in psychosynthesis will very likely be less effective with clients at lower developmental levels. In this respect, recent theoretical developments from psychoanalysis (such as object relations) have proved to be of great use with clients not diagnosed as schizophrenic, yet diagnosed as more disabled than neurotic clients, such as "borderlines."

While psychosynthesis can be surprisingly potent with persons who have more stable identities (such as neurotic clients), data from work with borderline clients suggest that the therapist who wishes to serve individuals at a variety of developmental levels should be trained in more traditional approaches as well. Friedman emphasizes that what is of primary importance is an "attitude of synthesis" on the part of the therapist - an attitude which is always seeking and silently affirming the emerging potential of the client.

Chronic Schizophrenia

There are over 2 million people in the United States who have or will have schizophrenia. It strikes one out of every 100 Americans sometime during their lifetime (in the urban slum, however, l out of 20 persons will be affected). On any given day, there are 600,000 people with schizophrenia under active treatment, and each year another 100,000 Americans are diagnosed with it for the first time. As Torrey notes, the most remarkable thing about schizophrenia is how little attention has been paid to it given its prevalence and severity. It is time, Torrey asserts, to face schizophrenia for what it is - the most tragic chronic disease remaining in 20th-century Western civilization.

Sympathy for those affected is sparse, particularly because it is difficult for most people to put themselves in the place of the sufferer. Those who are ill engage in bizarre actions, say strange things, withdraw, and may attempt to harm themselves or a family member. Families often initially try to deny or ignore these occurrences, hiding their feelings - resentment, fear, and guilt - from the ill individual and hiding the reality from friends and other relatives.

Usually manifesting when the individual is in his or her late teens and early 20s, parents are torn between letting go or holding on to their adult son or daughter who is ill in ways they do not understand. They enter a new world of mental hospitals, psychiatrists, and ward attendants. In recent years, debate about causal factors of the illness have led many professionals to view parents with suspicion and judgment. Families react by feeling helpless, abandoned, guilty, and blamed.

For the ill person, the experience of insanity is almost always a terrifying one. Inner imaginings are mistaken for external events. Fantasy and reality become indistinguishable. Because he has lost the sense of the usual reality, he feels very much alone. His distortions confuse him; his confusion frightens him; his fear becomes overwhelming and he withdraws from other people; in this withdrawal from human contact, he is painfully alone. Yet being alone is in itself full of anguish, for it prevents his easing the confusion - perpetuating the madness. Having lost touch with the life and thought of his community, old meanings and purposes are senseless.

Describing this profound state of wretchedness and disintegration, R.D. Laing states: "He is a stranger, an exile " signaling us from the void in which he is foundering, a void which may be peopled by presences we do not even dream of."

The term schizophrenia currently refers to a number of disorders. Two broad descriptive categories are often used to differentiate two forms of schizophrenia: acute and chronic. Acute schizophrenia tends to last for brief periods only, often allowing a person to return to his previous level of functioning.

Chronic schizophrenia is the most common type and takes longer to develop and improve. The person with chronic schizophrenia usually does not fully recover normal functioning and is typically treated with symptom-controlling medication and rehabilitative procedures, including counseling.

When one listens to persons with schizophrenia and observes their behavior, some or all of the following symptoms can be noted: alterations of the senses may be either in the direction of extreme enhancement or blunting, and all sensory modalities may be affected. The mind itself may seem flooded with thoughts.

A fundamental defect of the schizophrenic mind is the inability to sort, synthesize, and respond to incoming data. Logical thinking and attention span are often radically impaired, and at various times persons describe an utter lack or poverty of thoughts.

Delusions refer to ideas strongly believed by the individual, but not by others in his or her culture. These will appear to others to be contrary to reason and logical inference. Hallucinations usually consist of visual or auditory data perceived as real to the individual, but to no one else. Inner voices may admonish, threaten, whine, guide, entertain, or simply narrate, and may vary from a whisper to a thunderous shout. Often, voices take on some special peculiarity such as speaking slowly or in rhythms. There may be one voice or many.

Accompanying the variety of phenomena just described is often the sense that one has lost one's sense of "I," that it has died away, and yet one still lives. Emotional life may initially exist as guilt, excitement or fear, shame, rage, or mirth, but these feelings are experienced as foreign and overwhelming. As the dysfunction progresses, a flattening of emotions is experienced - the sense that there are no feelings left at all.

Apathy, slowness of movement, underactivity, and lack of drive are often associated with this process. Other behavioral changes may include withdrawal, mutism, ritualistic gestures, bizarre dress and actions, and self-mutilation.

To experience such changes in oneself is to suffer an unspeakable blow to one's sense of being and direction, of hope, and of self-esteem. Understandable in this context are occasional violent outbursts (family members are at greatest risk), suicidal threats or acts, the desire to be completely taken care of (either in hospital or by one's family), and frequent drug and alcohol abuse.

First-hand accounts of acute episodes communicate the phenomenology of schizophrenia - of "losing one's mind:"

"When I am ill, I lose the sense of where I am. I feel 'I' can sit in the chair and yet my body is hurtling out and somersaulting about three feet in front of me". Gradually, I can no longer distinguish how much of myself is in me and how much is already in others. I am a conglomeration, a monstrosity modeled anew each day". My ability to think and decide and will to do is torn apart by itself " instead of wishing to do things they are done by something mechanical and frightening."

"When I am melting, I have no hands. I go into a doorway in order not to be trampled on. It is as if something is thrown in me, bursts me asunder."

"The voice said slowly, 'You've never been any good or use on earth. There is the ocean. You might just as well drown yourself. Just Walk in and keep walking.' As soon as the voice was through, I knew by its cold command, I had to obey it."

"The noises of the city are different " with an incessant sound of dismay, sometimes fading away and coming back like waves. There is a whispering in the air, diffuse. Gradually words become clearly distinguishable. They are about her. She looks backward and there they are - peculiar men with grotesque faces who follow her. She runs home in a state of panic."

As Jaynes has noted, there is much dispute about what schizophrenia is, whether it is one disease or many, and how those suffering from it can best be helped. The combined effects of hospitalization, antipsychotic drugs, prior therapy, and societal attitudes create a maze of research problems. To date, there is evidence of interactional and causal connections between factors on the genetic, societal, family, biochemical, and brain structural levels.

Recent research points to the theory that schizophrenia is a disease of the brain which may include both structural and functional differences from the norm. Although controversial, nutritional remedies have suggested metabolic components to the illness and a need for high dosages of certain vitamins, minerals, or amino acids.

Successful approaches to treatment in recent years have been multidimensional, emphasizing the importance of the ill person maintaining a balanced life style, including exercise, sleep, nutritional intake, and interpersonal relations. Family dynamics and events in infancy are now seen as relatively minor causational factors. However, their interaction with constitutional factors is seen as being important both initially and in regard to cycles of recovery and the on-going management of the illness. While cross-cultural data are still sparse, it is believed that schizophrenia can be distinguished by nuclear features that are present cross culturally.

In some cases, parents and siblings report indications in the person who later takes ill which set the individual apart: perhaps an extreme sensitivity, or hyperactivity, or tendencies toward hostility. In many other cases, individuals with extraordinary promise (seemingly quite healthy all through childhood) simply develop symptoms at the time of leaving the family nest.

Initial signs are the tendency to withdraw from family, school, or work. Habits begin to change as individuals begin to stay awake all night alone, or become incessantly active in a frenzied manner. Anger, evasiveness, or suspiciousness may lead to incoherent conversation.

Family members often report that the person seems humorless, without perspective, and somehow vacant. Thus begins a long and painful journey for individual and family alike - as breakdowns and hospitalizations irrevocably signal entry into a new and difficult life. It is at this juncture that the therapeutic work about to be described takes place. (con't)

(Article changed on Nov 16, 2021 at 1:19 PM EST)