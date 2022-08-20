Men Should Not Speak for Women

The whole she-bang: life as a female universe:
wouldn't that be starburst sweet, glissed with the promise
of things to come, shooting streams of light, firmament
full of things-in-themselves wishing to be, present,
biochemical electrical vomitus --
objects to subjects, then from blessing to curse.
Imagine, if you will, Rod Serling used to say,
a universe more Yin vibe than our current Yang,
and then more Glinda than Wicked Witch of the West --
sure, weird still happens, fractals, quantum, all the rest;
more Arbus freak show than glomming Dottie Lange".
smoking his 40th cigarette of the day.
The premature ejaculations of old men
ruin the dizzy dazzle of the damsel's zen.