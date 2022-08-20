Men Should Not Speak for Women



Fireworks

The whole she-bang: life as a female universe:

wouldn't that be starburst sweet, glissed with the promise

of things to come, shooting streams of light, firmament

full of things-in-themselves wishing to be, present,

biochemical electrical vomitus --

objects to subjects, then from blessing to curse.

Imagine, if you will, Rod Serling used to say,

a universe more Yin vibe than our current Yang,

and then more Glinda than Wicked Witch of the West --

sure, weird still happens, fractals, quantum, all the rest;

more Arbus freak show than glomming Dottie Lange".

smoking his 40th cigarette of the day.

The premature ejaculations of old men

ruin the dizzy dazzle of the damsel's zen.