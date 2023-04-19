Memories of Catonsville

Bill's brother said the house is sturdy as a cave

I think he got that feeling from working in the basement

Where the walls are over two feet thick.

This high up it breathes

I'm comfortable here

Whatever else is going on the house is fine.

It's days like this bring out its wholesomeness

Trees hold the equivalent of large rooms of darkness

In which birds in their damp feathers

Look like the poor slumped in the pews of drafty churches

Fog in the trees on the north side of Frederick

Is a great net that holds everything captive for its own good

Not a molecule escapes to be sucked by a bus into the traffic

The trees regress / sink into their ancient dreams

Their roots tightening around the silence of stones.