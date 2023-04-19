Memories of Catonsville

Bill's brother said the house is sturdy as a cave
I think he got that feeling from working in the basement
Where the walls are over two feet thick.
This high up it breathes
I'm comfortable here
Whatever else is going on the house is fine.
It's days like this bring out its wholesomeness
Trees hold the equivalent of large rooms of darkness
In which birds in their damp feathers
Look like the poor slumped in the pews of drafty churches
Fog in the trees on the north side of Frederick
Is a great net that holds everything captive for its own good
Not a molecule escapes to be sucked by a bus into the traffic
The trees regress / sink into their ancient dreams
Their roots tightening around the silence of stones.