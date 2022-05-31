Memorial Day Advisories by a 91 Year Old Vet Once Drafted During the Murderous US War on Koreans

May the reader permit a 91 year old Korean War vet to offer a review of his past Memorial Day advisories from today back to 2006





For this year's Memorial Day advisory we quote from "Memorial "Daze": Nightmares of Empire"

by Phillip Faruggio / May 29th,2013 Dissident Voice[1]

To Americans: Thousands of our young kids have been killed just in Iraq and Afghanistan, not to mention how many of our soldiers lost legs, arms, eyes, genitals, and their minds (check out the skyrocketing suicide rates) during these occupations. Then, those of you out there who still maintain some sort of humanity, turn your attention to the hundreds of thousands of Iraqi and Afghan civilians destroyed by our army and air force! The drinking water supplies ruined, electrical grids not functioning, hospitals under equipped and understaffed, food shortages, crops and arable land destroyed, depleted uranium slowly sucking the life out of tens of thousands. Need I go on? All for lies and empire! To honor a soldier that is used for such heinous acts is an injustice to both the memory of him and the memory of the victims of such assaults.

So we say, you wish to put up memorials? Great idea!

How about a memorial for all the victims of aggression and oppression, which includes our brave young soldiers? You see, to simply wave that flag, or wear it on your lapel or car, is not enough. To read the names of the dead soldiers is not enough. There needs to be a shift in consciousness by our neighbors and our community. People need to understand that our towns and cities are broke because over 50% of our federal taxes goes to pay for War Spending aka Defense Spending. As long as our fellow Americans accept that and say nothing, this empire continues to eat up the world and itself!





Mourn Not Honor Americans Who Died in Dishonorable 'Mistaken' Wars for GOP DEMS & Wall St. Deep State May 30, 2021 by jay janson .|Humankind is in an ugly period of suffering in the bloody hands of imbecilic investors in war, who own the American government and media and who cannot stop themselves from planning war, even terminal nuclear war, since they know that wars make money.. Their funded elected politicians and media praise war on Memorial Day.

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).