Number One: In no way, shape, or form does Muhammad Ali need your pardon. You have the blood of Black people dripping from your jaws and now you want to pose as some kind of savior? You insult and demonize those who stand up, you attack and threaten Black communities around the country, you step up and rev up the whole racist program of mass incarceration, you gut even the paltry laws and measures that have been taken against discrimination in every sphere of government, and you think this is gonna cover that up.

Listen, fool: Muhammad Ali fought his case to the Supreme Court--and backed by the public opinion of the world at large, and Black and young people in the U.S. in particular, who supported his righteous refusal to fight for imperialism--he won a unanimous reversal of his conviction. And contrary to your moronic remarks, Ali was not "unpopular"--except with the backward racist chumps of the day like yourself (then and now).

Number Two: When he refused induction, Muhammad Ali said the following:

Why should they ask me to put on a uniform and go 10,000 miles from home and drop bombs and bullets on Brown people in Vietnam while so-called Negro people in Louisville are treated like dogs and denied simple human rights? No I'm not going 10,000 miles from home to help murder and burn another poor nation simply to continue the domination of white slave masters of the darker people the world over. This is the day when such evils must come to an end. I have been warned that to take such a stand would cost me millions of dollars. But I have said it once and I will say it again. The real enemy of my people is here. I will not disgrace my religion, my people or myself by becoming a tool to enslave those who are fighting for their own justice, freedom and equality. If I thought the war was going to bring freedom and equality to 22 million of my people they wouldn't have to draft me, I'd join tomorrow. I have nothing to lose by standing up for my beliefs. So I'll go to jail, so what? We've been in jail for 400 years.

The thrust of Ali's statement was righteous. Today you, Trump, viciously attack, blackball, and threaten those athletes who dare to take up Ali's spirit and speak out in protest. What disgusting hypocrisy for you to now try to steal Ali's mantle!

But you knew that, right? Your real point and purpose was never about "justice denied" but misdirection, confusion, and deception in the service of white supremacy and imperialist chauvinism. Nobody should fall for it.

Number Three: By the way, Trump--or really, NOT so by the way--given what a lying racist you are, it should not be surprising that you STILL claim that the Central Park 5 were guilty, despite having had their convictions long since overturned in court after serving long years in prison for a crime they never committed. And let people remember very clearly now that at the time of their trial--as juveniles-- you demanded the death penalty for these wrongly accused and railroaded Black and Latino teenagers.

How is it acceptable for someone like this to still be ruling from White House? Is it not time, and past time, to drive him out with massive nonviolent political action?