- Advertisement -

Dear FBI, NSA, CIA, DHS. Trump is clearly stabbing you in the back, endangering agents and others, all to protect himself.

Do your jobs, which includes using information you've obtained by whatever means, to put this psychopath in his place, which should be prison.

I've written plenty of articles criticizing you, but always from the perspective of protecting constitutional rights, particularly privacy. But now, I call on you to follow your oaths to protect the nation and release the information you surely have. Or, use the information you already have on Trump's family, on his businesses, to stop him, ideally, to get him to resign.

We know that this is the way spies work. They get close to people, get information on them and their families then use the leverage to pursue agency goals. Do it already for America.

- Advertisement -