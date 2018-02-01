Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -

Share on Google Plus 1 Share on Twitter 3 Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend 1 (5 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   12 comments
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Memo to Intel Agencies: Please, Please... Leak Trump Out of Office

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Rob Kall       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

Well Said 3   Must Read 2   Supported 2  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H1 2/1/18

Become a Fan
  (305 fans)
- Advertisement -

Dear FBI, NSA, CIA, DHS. Trump is clearly stabbing you in the back, endangering agents and others, all to protect himself.

Do your jobs, which includes using information you've obtained by whatever means, to put this psychopath in his place, which should be prison.

I've written plenty of articles criticizing you, but always from the perspective of protecting constitutional rights, particularly privacy. But now, I call on you to follow your oaths to protect the nation and release the information you surely have. Or, use the information you already have on Trump's family, on his businesses, to stop him, ideally, to get him to resign.

We know that this is the way spies work. They get close to people, get information on them and their families then use the leverage to pursue agency goals. Do it already for America.

- Advertisement -


image from poster at 2018 Women's March, Philadelphia
(Image by Rob Kall)   Permission   Details   DMCA

 

- Advertisement -

Well Said 3   Must Read 2   Supported 2  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. His work and his writing have been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, ABC, the HuffingtonPost, Success, Discover and other media. He's given talks and workshops to Fortune 500 execs and national medical and psychological organizations, and pioneered first-of-their-kind conferences in Positive Psychology, Brain Science and Story. He hosts some of the world's smartest, most interesting and powerful people on his Bottom Up Radio Show, and founded and publishes one of the top Google- ranked progressive news and opinion sites, OpEdNews.com

more detailed bio: 

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind.  Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives  one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big)  to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, debillionairizing the planet and the Psychopathy Defense and Optimization Project. 

(more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

A Conspiracy Conspiracy Theory

Debunking Hillary's Specious Winning the Popular Vote Claim

Terrifying Video: "I Don't Need a Warrant, Ma'am, Under Federal Law"

Hillary's Disingenuous Claim That She's Won 2.5 Million More Votes is Bogus. Here's why

Ray McGovern Discusses Brutal Arrest at Secretary Clinton's Internet Freedom Speech

Cindy Sheehan Bugged in Denver

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
10 people are discussing this page, with 12 comments  Post Comment

Susan Lee Schwartz

Become a Fan
Author 40790

(Member since Oct 25, 2009), 19 fans, 15 articles, 3213 quicklinks, 5455 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

WHAT A GOOD IDEA.


But then, there is so much evidence out there already, that he has disregarded the laws, that he is a total idiot, that he is ignorant of everything that a President of the US must know, and that he is also a malignant, nasty, self-absorbed socio-path... and nothing changes. His base accept him lock, stock and lies, and the people who should and could send him packing are purchased$!

Submitted on Thursday, Feb 1, 2018 at 5:29:49 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
Indent
BFalcon

Become a Fan
Author 28059

(Member since Dec 20, 2008), 19 fans, 3 articles, 14379 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Susan Lee Schwartz:   New Content

There is no way to get the psycho Republicans in Congress and elsewhere to do anything reasonable.

See you in November.

Submitted on Thursday, Feb 1, 2018 at 5:34:14 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
Jim Thomas

Become a Fan
Author 85207

(Member since Jan 15, 2013), 2 fans, 173 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

What? You can't be serious. The deep state (the agencies you named) are the ones that conspired with the DNC to try to install their neocon/neoliberal in the White House and then invented "Russiagate" to divert attention from their crimes. The investigation of those crimes should be the first priority if we want to try to regain any pretense of the rule of law in this Country. FYI, I am a progressive, not a Republican or Trump supporter. I did not vote for either Trump or Clinton in the 2016 election. Calling the deep state to stage a coup is to advocate for the further decline of this Country to a third world status. We are already slipping down that slope. It does not need to be advanced. What complete nonsense.

Submitted on Thursday, Feb 1, 2018 at 5:47:18 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (7+)
Help
 
Indent
John Lawrence Ré

Become a Fan
Author 78374

(Member since Apr 17, 2012), 13 fans, 2 articles, 793 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Jim Thomas:   New Content
Amen. Article's premise is ridiculous.

Submitted on Thursday, Feb 1, 2018 at 7:41:55 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (4+)
Help
 
Indent
john taylor

Become a Fan
Author 503206

(Member since Jul 31, 2015), 134 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Jim Thomas:   New Content
The take over is already done, the supposed deep state will have it's way regardless of Trump or Clinton. It's all just political theater to keep us thinking we are involved. Dead man walking.

Submitted on Thursday, Feb 1, 2018 at 7:47:02 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Kenneth Johnson

Become a Fan
Author 94318

(Member since Jun 24, 2014), 15 fans, 10 articles, 7 quicklinks, 1840 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Skunks need to go on the prowl to determine the origin of the stink.

Submitted on Thursday, Feb 1, 2018 at 5:47:47 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Michael Droy

Become a Fan
Author 503094

(Member since Jul 18, 2015), 2 fans, 22 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

This really ought to be satire.
It says everything that is wrong with Washington, and explains exactly why no one trusts either Washington, the media or the Democrats under Hilary with their vote.
Step one, work out why Trump won - wages for the bottom half of workers and the promise to clean out the swamp.

Submitted on Thursday, Feb 1, 2018 at 5:51:45 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (4+)
Help
 
Jim Thomas

Become a Fan
Author 85207

(Member since Jan 15, 2013), 2 fans, 173 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Rob, my apologies. I did not read your words carefully the first time through. I see that you are calling on the deep state to release information about any wrongdoing by Trump and his associates. While I do not have objection to the release of any such information if it exists, I am much more interested in the release of the evidence disclosing the crimes of the deep state with regard to the fraud perpetrated in the efforts to get Clinton elected because the existence of that information is clearly indicated. So I hope that the vote to have the memo dealing with that subject released does result in its production. Sure, Trump is a nightmare. However, he is not the problem. The problem is the corruption that has taken over the entire electoral/political process. Do you really think that the installation of Pence as President would produce any better result. If the underlying problem is not fixed there is no reasonable prospect of any improvement through the electoral process.

Submitted on Thursday, Feb 1, 2018 at 5:55:58 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (5+)
Help
 
Indent
Maxwell

Become a Fan
Author 4952

(Member since Feb 15, 2007), 2 fans, 3556 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Jim Thomas:   New Content

Except you'll probably claim the wrongdoing is "Trumped up", a frame job, so his successor can get on with the business of provoking Russia.


Submitted on Thursday, Feb 1, 2018 at 6:33:12 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Maxwell

Become a Fan
Author 4952

(Member since Feb 15, 2007), 2 fans, 3556 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

You may feel that way but you're in the minority on your own site.

Most writers and commenters here believe the Russian meddling thing is a fiction put together from whole cloth by the Deep State in order to promote Cold War II.

Submitted on Thursday, Feb 1, 2018 at 6:24:43 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (6+)
Help
 
Dave Turner

Become a Fan
Author 510513

(Member since Jan 11, 2018), 4 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Have unelected bureaucrats overthrow an elected president, and call it good government.


That is your idea for upholding America?


Try learning from a loss and improving you platform and message. You know, legitamate growth and renewal.


The way forward for Democratic party is to let youth come to the top. The top levels of the party have been held in a death grip by power brokers over 2-3 generations, suppressing new ideas and youthful exuberance, which are powerful tools in politics and change.

Submitted on Thursday, Feb 1, 2018 at 9:14:58 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Lois Gagnon

Become a Fan
Author 61784

(Member since Mar 21, 2011), 34 fans, 1 articles, 6 quicklinks, 4135 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Sorry. No Deep State coup. The whole corrupt structure needs to be replaced. We have been heading for this crisis for a very long time. I don't see how convincing the dark powers that brought us here to single out the person who personifies their corruption to the point even they can't stand to look at it will be in our long term best interests. It will only entrench their illegitimate authority. Just thinking about that gives me nightmares.

A better option would be to hold a citizen's tribunal and indict the whole sorry lot of them.

Submitted on Thursday, Feb 1, 2018 at 10:36:29 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 