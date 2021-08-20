Memer Raises $6+ Million to Rescue Targeted Afghans

Viral meme artist Quentin Quarantino (his pandemic pen name) has raised over $6.25 million in two days to help fly at-risk asylum seekers out of Afghanistan.

The hugely successful GoFundMe campaign, "Flyaway: Emergency Afghan Rescue Mission," raised $550,000 in the first two hours, and the total exceeded $5 million after the first day.

His GoFundMe page states:

We are coming to you in desperation to conduct an emergency flight rescue of 300+ Afghan souls. I have been working alongside humanitarian aid groups, decorated military veterans, and activists on the ground in Kabul, fighting to save people who otherwise have no chance at survival in the Taliban-occupied Kabul.



The individuals in question are high-value targets - Afghan men and women who have worked as human rights lawyers, champions of Women's and LGBTQ rights, journalists, government liaisons, artists, and interpreters - all of whom are at imminent risk of being executed by the Taliban, along with their families. We will be taking full family units.



If these people do not get rescued as soon as possible, neither they nor their family will make it through the month. The Taliban have a KILL LIST and are going door to door, searching for these people and reportedly killing them on sight if found. Every one of these individuals on the manifest have been vetted.



Due to the rapidly deteriorating situation in Kabul, this rescue mission will only be possible if $550,000 is raised to fuel 2 airplanes to fly into Kabul from a foreign country. If we raise twice the amount ($1,100,000), we'll do another run. There are enough people in need to make many round-trips with our two airplanes. We will continue multiplying as goals are met.

With help from people on the ground in Kabul, and the newfound security of the airport due to increased US presence we have arranged for a safe onboarding process. All of the people who will be boarding the planes have been extensively vetted. Every $1,500 raised represents a seat on one of the planes, and a life saved. Any overages in funds raised beyond flights will be donated to the International Women's Media Foundation, who are actively helping with this rescue effort + settlement, to help the people we rescue start a new life.

Yesterday, the organizer, University of Michigan grad, Tommy Marcus (aka Quentin Quarantino) offered this update on his GoFundMe page: