Melania Trump's frown, freeze-up, & hand-slap: She despises Donald Trump

Here is a 'for fun' post for a change. Melania Trump shows three times in three different venues how much she despises Donald Trump. Her reaction to Trump seems almost involuntary which illustrates a lot.

Melania Trump shows she dislikes Donald Trump

Melania Trump is no fan of her husband, and reflexively her body reacts to Donald Trump with disdain in many instances when he touches her in public. The above video shows three examples that likely every woman understands.

The first shows Melania beaming at Donald Trump's inauguration in January 2017 with a manufactured smile when her husband turns to her. As soon as he turns away, she shows a visible and painful frown. One could clearly see that she was not very happy at the posture she is now required to take.

The second one shows a crowd at a rally at the Orlando-Melbourne International Airport in Florida in February 2017 clapping and screaming as she gave a speech. As Donald Trump walked across the stage and touched her, she visibly froze up in a manner that implied she did not want to be touched by the sexist misogynist.

The third shows Melania walking behind Trump laterally as they deplaned in Israel during their visit in May 2017. The president reached back to hold her hand. As he gets close to her hand, she reflexively slaps it away.

While Melania Trump has not been as civil as Hillary Clinton was when their husbands caused public humiliation, her constant antics are probative. One wonders as well how long she will use her son as an excuse to remain mostly in New York.

No one can blame Melania Trump for her reaction to these three events. Donald Trump humiliated her not only with his sexist and misogynist remarks but with his inability to show remorse or apologize for the public hurt he caused her. I am sure most women and men understand her reaction. Many probably wonder if she will ever fulfill her role as the iFrst Lady in the form that Michelle Obama and Laura Bush fulfilled their duties with grace. So far with her stay in New York and her disaffection with everything in Washington DC, this may be more doubtful than anyone imagined.

Maybe this is why Donald Trump hired his daughter Ivanka Trump as an advisor stationed in the White House. If he cannot have a permanent First Lady at the people's house, then he probably hopes having the First Daughter at his side can give the semblance of a normally functioning White House.

(Article changed on May 23, 2017 at 06:42)

Egberto Willies is a political activist, author, political blogger, radio show host, business owner, software developer, web designer, and mechanical engineer in Kingwood, TX.
 

Phat Khat

(Member since Jul 15, 2014)


  New Content
She very much dotes on Barron. I have an idea that the only reason she stays with Trump is the boy. Either they have some sort of pre-nup or he has threatened her that if she leaves, she leaves the boy behind. She doesn't need his money - she has plenty of her own. The only rational reason for her to stay is Barron.

Submitted on Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at 7:48:04 AM

