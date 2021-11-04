Meet Brooklyn's 38-Year-Old Borough President

Open disclosure: I like Antonio Reynoso the presumptive incoming Brooklyn Borough President (he's expected to win the General Elections of November 2). For one thing this youthful 38-year old will bring a fresh, modern, progressive approach to this important office. For another, he has the kind of boyish, disarming charm that immediately draws people to him. He's easy to like and comes over as just as easy to trust. CARIBBEAN TIMES NEWS is proud to support him in the General Elections and urge the Caribbean-American immigrant community in Brooklyn to vote for him.

Antonio Reynoso is the Council member for Brooklyn's 34th District. He represents parts of Bushwick, Ridgewood, and Williamsburg. Antonio was born and raised in the Southside of Williamsburg to parents who emigrated from the Dominican Republic. Aside from his chairmanship of the Sanitation Committee at the New York City Council, Antonio is a leader in efforts to address city-wide socio-economic and racial disparities , improve the land use process, and increase use of transportation alternatives. Antonio's achievements include passing The Right to Know Act, which requires the NYPD to notify civilians of their right to refuse a consent search; advocating for the City Council Charter Revision Commission to adopt a comprehensive plan to better guide land use decision making.

As the son of immigrants Antonio understands the challenges they face on a day-to-day basis, especially during the COVID-19 Pandemic. "I am committed to policies that protect immigrants from ICE, exploitative labor practices, unethical and greedy landlords, and violence. I will continue to advocate for universal access to critical services like health-care, education, and legal aid," Antonio explained.

ON SMALL BUSINESSES

Antonio is a vocal advocate for vendors and small businesses throughout the pandemic, sponsoring the outdoor dining legislation that was a crucial lifeline for restaurants and allowed Brooklynites (and New Yorkers) to re-imagine our streets, provide relief, and enable workers to return to their jobs. He will continue working with the business community. As Brooklyn Borough President he's promised to push for:

- Rent relief and eviction protection for small businesses

- Small business support including tax credits, tax holidays, fine and permit fee reductions, and direct grant assistance

- Expand MWBE opportunities and reform City procurement to prioritize local businesses

- Promote Brooklyn's small businesses to Brooklyn residents

ON HOUSING AND ZONING IN BROOKLYN

Present Brooklyn BP, Eric Adams , has expressed an interest in up-zonings in wealthier neighborhoods to create more housing, moving the emphasis away from the more working-class neighborhoods that have been subject to re-zonings in recent years. In a recent interview with the Brooklyn Paper (www.brooklynpaper.com) Antonio outlined part of his progressive housing agenda.

