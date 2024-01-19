Meditation (poem)



'Darkness and the Noose'

Meditation

by John Kendall Hawkins

.



But what you don't know is

everything's up for grabs

the felines and the frescoes

that hold the roaring colors

and the line in the sand

between you and me.

.



What you just can't fathom

what must seem plain absurd

to quote Mose Allison

(or was it Bird?)

is the way the light reflects and arcs

off the hangman's noose at night.

.



What seems now so yo no comprendo

is the fire lost since you first touched me

shadow dreams ago in love's vast graveyard

where all the body parts of some new Frankenstein

are gathered for the reanimation festival

on some ice floe left over from the annihilated moon.

.



It must seem bonkers to say that

in such darkness dressed in dreary lights

like a widow wearing phosphorescent pearls

at the funeral of Being's being

that love endures even at the event horizon

where fire and water mix and match the past.