Meditation (poem)

Meditation
by John Kendall Hawkins
.
But what you don't know is
everything's up for grabs
the felines and the frescoes
that hold the roaring colors
and the line in the sand
between you and me.
.
What you just can't fathom
what must seem plain absurd
to quote Mose Allison
(or was it Bird?)
is the way the light reflects and arcs
off the hangman's noose at night.
.
What seems now so yo no comprendo
is the fire lost since you first touched me
shadow dreams ago in love's vast graveyard
where all the body parts of some new Frankenstein
are gathered for the reanimation festival
on some ice floe left over from the annihilated moon.
.
It must seem bonkers to say that
in such darkness dressed in dreary lights
like a widow wearing phosphorescent pearls
at the funeral of Being's being
that love endures even at the event horizon
where fire and water mix and match the past.