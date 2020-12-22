Medicare For All: Jimmy Dore Lights Up Twitter with #ForceTheVote



Die-In for Expanded Medical Insurance, San Francisco

#ForceTheVote.

For two weeks Jimmy Dore, a self-described "pot smoking jagoff comedian", has been pressuring liberal Democrats in the House to pressure Nancy Pelosi to bring Medicare For All (M4A) to a floor vote. The beauty of his idea is its timing, simplicity and effectiveness. It is bound to push the Democrats to the left if only The Squad (i.e. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley, and Rashida Tlaib) and a few of the cosponsors of M4A will get on board.

Because of the poor showing of House Democrats in the 2020 election they will have a very slim margin as the majority party. It is time to make Democrats in the House go on the record whether they back M4A or not. If not then their constituents should replace them in the next election, because the overwhelming majority of Democratic voters want M4A. Many Republican voters want M4A too, meaning that 72% of Americans favor M4A.

Dore's idea is simple. It only takes a few House Democrats to threaten to withhold their vote for Nancy Pelosi from becoming Speaker of the House in the next Congress. That gives The Squad the power to force Nancy Pelosi to bring M4A up for a House vote or risk losing the Speakership.

In the below videos Jimmy Dore describes his simple plan in detail and deflects all arguments against it. It is time for the Democrats to play hardball.