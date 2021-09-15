Medicare Advantage is a fraud. Watch what Thom Hartmann exposes before choosing.



(Image by Egberto Willies) Details DMCA



Thom Hartmann visits and reveals an inconvenient truth about Medicare and Medicare Advantage and the fraud that is our healthcare system. The first part of the interview discusses the ills of our healthcare system in general. We discuss the Medicaid Advantage fraud at18:33.

According to Hartmann, "For-profit health insurance is the largest con job ever perpetrated on the American peopleone that has cost trillions of dollars and millions of lives since the 1940s." In The Hidden History of American Healthcare, the latest title in his popular "Hidden History" series, Hartmann reveals how and why attempts to establish affordable universal healthcare in the United States have been thwarted and what we can do to finally make it a reality.

Hartmann offers a deep dive into the shameful history of American Healthcare, showing how greed, racism, and oligarchic corruption lead to the current "sickness for profit" system. Modern attempts to create some kind of government healthcare have been hobbled at every turnincluding Obamacare, which Hartmann regards as basically a sellout to the health insurance industry.

Instead, he offers a simple solution: Medicare for all. Hartmann describes the extraordinary benefits it would provide the American people and economy and the steps we need to take to make it a reality. It is time for America to join every industrialized country in the world and make healthcare a right, not a privilege.

Thom Hartmann is a four-time winner of the Project Censored Award, a New York Times bestselling author of thirty-two books, and America's #1 progressive talk radio show host. His show is syndicated on local for-profit and nonprofit stations and broadcasts nationwide and worldwide. It is also simulcast on television into nearly 60 million US and Canadian homes.

My Books, "NEW! How to make America Utopia: Take away the economy from those who rigged it," "It's Worth It: How to Talk To Your Right-Wing Relatives, Friends, and Neighbors" & "As I See It: Class Warfare: The Only Resort To Right Wing Doom" support (1) communication techniques & (2) our Progressive message delivery.

Please join our YouTube channel to get the numbers up to open up some more features and reach more folks. Gracias!