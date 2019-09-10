 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 9/10/19

Media Response to Engineering Report on WTC 7

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     (# of views)
Author 12495
Message Paul Craig Roberts
Become a Fan
  (404 fans)

From Paul Craig Roberts Website

A brand new study out of the University of Alaska Fairbanks has confirmed that there is no possible way World Trade Center 7 could have fallen due to fires.
A brand new study out of the University of Alaska Fairbanks has confirmed that there is no possible way World Trade Center 7 could have fallen due to fires.
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Collective Evolution)   Details   DMCA

Many readers have responded to my request to let me know if they come across a report in the presstitute media of the study concluding that WTC 7 fell by controlled demolition. At this time, the only known examples in the US media are a local TV station in Anchorage Alaska and a local newspaper in Fairbanks Alaska (Fairbanks Daily News-Miner).

The online site of the British newspaper Express provides this account.

Other readers report:

"There have been no news that I have seen in any paper in Canada on this report."

"I haven't come across a single report on US TV news, and I monitor it daily."

"In German language media I found no mentioning of the report; I found some reports on the study in a few German language alt-news sites."

"I have not seen any coverage of the Hulsey UAF report in any media other than social platforms."

"There are NO (-0-) responses to the report by the University of Alaska in the German 'media.' Only a number of alternative online publications is reporting on the study in detail. It's springtime for fascism not only in America, but also in Europe. The masses are deceived with impunity."

Reports on the study are confined to a few alt-news internet sites.

So, here we have a stunning piece of news from experts and it is blacked out. What more proof do you need that you live in The Matrix where what you know is only what those in charge want you to know?

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Paul Craig Roberts Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Dr. Roberts was Assistant Secretary of the US Treasury for Economic Policy in the Reagan Administration. He was associate editor and columnist with the Wall Street Journal, columnist for Business Week and the Scripps Howard News Service. He is a contributing editor to Gerald Celente's Trends Journal. He has had numerous university appointments. His books, The Failure of Laissez Faire Capitalism and Economic Dissolution of the West is available (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Libya - The DC/NATO Agenda And The Next Great War

A Story...The Last Whistleblower

Pakistan TV Report Contradicts US Claim of Bin Laden's Death

The Road to Armageddon

American Job Loss Is Permanent

Author has requested that no comments be allowed on this content.