Meddlesome Monk

"A Rural Story" - fiction based on events - and the morally challenged Fr. Timm, c.s.c.

A Rural Story

Excerpt:

"He [Fr. Ricardo] has a vision. He thinks the Church is the archetypal civil society, neither business nor state. He wants to spread this blessing of Christendom to other parts of the world. Voluntary associations and freedom. That's what's driving him."

"But what about our civilization? Our historical development? For fourteen hundred years we've had military rule."

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).