Meat is Murder: diet and revolution: the politics of nutrition

From flickr.com: Butcher {MID-125943}
Butcher
(Image by Charles Haynes)   Permission   Details   DMCA

The inflammatory title of this essay is intended to attract attention to a presentation of facts that indicate that not only is meat (and dairy) killing innocent animals but that it is killing human beings and the earth itself. Many diets, such as gluten-free and paleo, etc. have been proposed which I find to be distractions from the fundamental issue, which is the way that the promotion of producing and consuming animals products has become an addictive dogma that is destroying both human health and committing terricide. Meat and dairy not only causes premature death (see the Loma Linda and China studies) but create more greenhouse gases than vehicle emissions and are polluting our soil, our rivers, and our oceans.

Nature.org reports: "Extremely heavy rains and melting snows washed massive amounts of nutrients--particularly nitrogen and phosphorus--from lawns, sewage treatment plants, farm land and other sources along the Mississippi River into the Gulf of Mexico. Once in the Gulf, these nutrients, which are required for plant and crop growth, trigger algae blooms that choke off oxygen in water and make it difficult, if not impossible, for marine life to survive."

These nutrients are produced from petroleum products and are in over 97% of meat produced in the US.

Susainabletable.org reports: "A big part of the answer is in the rapid and radical twentieth-century transformation of our food system from sustainably based, locally focused production, to a fossil-fuel addicted industrialized system. Agriculture has changed more in the past two generations than it did in the previous 12,000 years. Unfortunately for us, almost every single aspect of our modern industrial system creates greenhouse gas emissions."

Adding insult to injury, deforestation of vibrant tropical forests land to grow soy and corn feedstock wears out the soil of nutrients in 1 year, leaving depleted eroding soil behind. The process contributes 18% of global warming emissions, as the debris of logged forest skyrockets termite populations which, in a vicious cycle, produce even more methane.

For example:

retired, working radical egalitarian/libertarian socialist old school independent, vegan, survivor


The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

dale ruff

My presentation is intended to provoke people to do their own research and to experiment with their own diets and to see the essential link between a transition to an organic plant-based diet (every little bit helps) and the creation of a green and sustainable society,as well as creating the psycho/social deconditioning which will produce a violence free world based on a violence free lifestyle including diet. Diet is politics, and what YOU eat affects every one of US. Please join in a positive dialogue intended to link personal change to collective change, diet to politics, nutrition to the protection of our common Mother Earthy.

My agenda is not food fascism but the end of food fascism as a necessary part of ending poliical and ecological fascism.

Submitted on Thursday, Jun 8, 2017 at 8:21:48 PM

Dana Clark

Nice article Mr Ruff. My youngest son, a kindergartener, came home a few weeks ago with a coloring page of the food pyramid, he can't yet read very well and I did not explain it to him. We eat fish or organic chicken with almost every dinner and try to avoid red meat, but it is hard when you have children to stick to a vegan/vegetarian diet. We have a huge garden and grow many of our own veggies and the kids love to help out.

Advertising for fast food and other unhealthy products permeates everything they watch on TV. It is hard to get away from the constant onslaught of garbage sometimes.

Submitted on Thursday, Jun 8, 2017 at 9:09:24 PM

