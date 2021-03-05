 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Mean Tweets Vs King Coal

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   2 comments
Author 512971
Message Gene Case


WATCH LIVE: Senate Budget Committee considers nomination of Neera Tanden, Biden's pick to lead OMB Stream your PBS favorites with the PBS app: to.pbs.org/2Jb8twG Find more from PBS NewsHour at pbs.org/newshour Subscribe to our ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: PBS NewsHour)   Details   DMCA

If a Republican lies about a Democrat, the political punditsphere shrugs its shoulders and moves on. If a Democrat states an inconvenient truth about a Republican, then we have a story! Case in point: Neera Tanden, and her unsuccessful nomination to be director of the Office of Management and Budget.

Tanden demonstrated, once again, that really smart people can be made to appear the fool by their own hand - or by their own keystrokes. In preparation for her potential confirmation, Tanden scrubbed her Twitter history of a thousand tweets - gems like stating that "a vampire has more heart than Ted Cruz", comparing Mitch McConnell to Voldemort and declaring Susan Collins "criminally ignorant". Even though these observations may appear understated to some, in the new reality of a futile one-sided initiative to restore comity and decorum to interactions within our nation's most august deliberative body, this kind of clarity was never going to fly.

Tanden failed in her attempts to gain support from "moderate" Senate Republicans like Murkowski, Collins (yeah, right.) and Romney - necessary because W. Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin was a definite "no" on Tanden.

Ostensibly, Manchin was completely aghast at the nastiness of Tanden's tweets that besmirched his Republican colleagues (and, Bernie Sanders). Remember, Manchin voted to approve Jefferson Beauregard Sessions III (of de-parented kids-in-cages fame) as Attorney General - although he did draw the line with some of the worst Trump appointments (Price, DeVos and Ross).

Manchin's problem with Tanden may not be grounded in her "mean tweets". He may have taken exception to a Tanden missive critical of his daughter, Heather Bresch, for overseeing a 200% increase in the price of EpiPen - the emergency medication used to treat severe allergic reactions - as CEO of Mylan pharmaceutical. Previous to Bresch's tenure as CEO, Mylan had increased the price of newly acquired EpiPen 100% between 2007 and 2012. Tanden also weighed-in on the amount of increase in Bresch's compensation as CEO.

As homage to the important role West Virginians historically have played in the domestic energy sector, Manchin shot an environmental bill with a rifle in a 2010 campaign ad. Apparently the ad was meant to assure constituents employed in the coal industry that he was committed - regardless of the consequences - to resist any movement away from coal as a major energy source (as of 2018, coal extraction accounted for 2% of W. Virginia jobs).

Anyway, it worked, and Manchin secured a valuable Democratic Senate seat in a deep red state. In a 50/50 +1 Senate, Manchin is the wild card on any party-line votes. So any thoughts by disgruntled Democrats of neutering Manchin, are misbegotten - to say the least. Manchin has committed to the success of the Biden/Harris administration. Hopefully he's a man of his word.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Gene Case Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Retired mechanical designer. Advocate for effective government.
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Trump's Predictable Descent Into Self-Destruction

So, this is democracy?

Mr. Pence meet Mr. Orwell

What Would a 2020 Replacement for Trump Look Like?

Who Put This Idiot in Charge?

A.G. Barr Fathoms the Depths of Malfeasance

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

2 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

Gene Case

Become a Fan
Author 512971
(Member since Jan 28, 2019), 21 articles, 52 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Inconvenient tweets elicit much bunching of shorts.

Submitted on Friday, Mar 5, 2021 at 11:34:10 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Rob Kall

Become a Fan
Author 1
Editor-in-Chief
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Jun 5, 2005), 301 fans, 2667 articles, 5313 quicklinks, 6825 comments, 527 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content
Comment by Rob Kall:

Personally I detest Tanden. She's a fake progressive Hillbot who was incredibly nasty to Bernie Sanders and his supporters. She had no competence for the OMB job and I was thrilled that Manchin blocked her.

Manchin is indeed a challenge, but like you say, he wants to help Biden succeed. I just hope his idea of Biden success doesn't kill Democratic Congressional chances of success in 2022. It's interesting that West Virginia's governor seems to be to the left of Manchin on some issues.

Submitted on Friday, Mar 5, 2021 at 11:36:22 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 