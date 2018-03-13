Power of Story Send a Tweet        
#MeToo Aids US Forest Service Whistleblowers and Rep Jackie Speier's Battle for Investigations into Sexual Harassment

Michael McCray

Whistleblower Summit Hosts with Senator Charles .Chuck. Grassley
(Image by Michael McCray)   Permission   Details   DMCA

WASHINGTON -- The Whistleblower Summit for Civil & Human Rights congratulates the brave and courageous Women in the U.S. Forest Service and the members of the USDA Coalition of Minority Employees. The resignation of U.S. Forest Service Chief Tony Tooke highlights the need for transparency and accountability in the Forest Service and across USDA.

This victory--while sudden--did not occur overnight. These Women have been battling racism, sexism and harassment at USDA for over a decade. This grievous on-going, sexual abuse, threatens not only their reputations and livelihoods but ultimately our national security. "A seldom appreciated fact these women are an integral and vital part of our domestic national security grid." Marcel Reid, co-organizer of the Whistleblower Summit adds, "How many of these women are struggling with PTSD while fighting fires when uncontrolled--could have looming domestic and national security implications?"

In 2012, the ACORN8 and the USDA Coalition of Minority Employees co-hosted the 1st Whistleblower Summit for Civil & Human Rights on Capitol Hill--and the women of the U.S. Forest Service were prominent participants. Ironically, USDA Forest Service Officials started retaliating against the woman for participating in the conference--while they were still on Capitol Hill!

Michael McCray, ACORN 8

Marcel Reid, ACORN 8

Lawrence Lucas, USDA Coalition

Ron Cotton, USDA Coalition

Lesa Donnelly, USDA Coalition

Alicia Dabney, US Forest Service

Denice Rice, US Forest Service

Darlen Hall, US Forest Service


US Forest Service Women at Whistleblower Summit
(Image by Michael McCray)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Public Television (PBS News Hour) is running a multi-part investigative report on the brave Women in the Forest Service, and while this is the latest media exposure of this travesty--it was not the first. A quick chronology of USDA press coverage since the 2012 Whistleblower Summit. Coverage started with WPFW (Pacifica Radio) and Gloria Minott, host of "Metro Beat" and moderator of the Whistleblower Summit. The radio coverage continued with Mickey Huff of Project Censored on (KPFA). Cable television coverage began with "Breaking the Set" with Abby Martin on RT-Television. Print coverage included Mike Volpe for the Daily Caller, followed by Ron Nixon with the New York Times (special thanks to Stephanie Strom). Finally, Sharyl Attkisson host of "Full Measure" did a story reporting the plight of the Forest Service women and boarder cover up of discrimination cases and corruption at USDA (Michael McCray vs Secretary Vilsack) on broadcast television. 12/11/16 BURNED--History of Harassment (at USDA / Forest Service)

Additional, thanks to Marti Oakley's for her monthly coverage of the USDA issues on internet radio.

Michael McCray is a public interest advocate who combats racism and corruption in the government and other institutions which deprive individuals of their basic civil rights, human rights and constitutional liberties.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Michael McCray

The next Whistleblower Summit for Civil & Human Rights (July 30-31, 2018) will feature USDA / US Forest Service corruption panels.

Tuesday, Mar 13, 2018 at 1:37:18 AM

