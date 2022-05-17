

McDonalds

McDonalds leaves Russia

After 30 years.

Let this be a sign.

Fast food to fast exit.

(How will the Russians survive withdrawal

From this staple of the West,

Flesh of the Sacred Cow

Of the Temple of the Golden Arches.)





Yes, let this be a sign,

The first of many, to be sure.





Watch for an albino raven

Flying around and around the Kremlim

Croaking out the names of the innocents

Who have died in Ukraine.





Watch for an unpiloted Cessna

To land in Red Square

With only a skeleton at the controls

Wrapped in a bloody American flag.





Watch for when the most sacred of icons

Of the Virgin Mary

That accompanied Prince Dimitri Pozharsky's forces

When they liberated Moscow from the Poles,

That is kept in the mother cathedral of St Petersburg,

Starts weeping real tears for the tormented souls

Of those who died perpetuating war

And those who have perished at their hands

In battlefields everywhere.





It's weird how you can start out

In a funny, irreverent vein

And wind up in a place of thunder

With lights flickering!



Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger and author of several nonfiction books, a collection of poetry, "Children to the Mountain" and a memoir, "Finding Myself in Time: Facing the Music"



