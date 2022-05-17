McDonalds
McDonalds leaves Russia
After 30 years.
Let this be a sign.
Fast food to fast exit.
(How will the Russians survive withdrawal
From this staple of the West,
Flesh of the Sacred Cow
Of the Temple of the Golden Arches.)
Yes, let this be a sign,
The first of many, to be sure.
Watch for an albino raven
Flying around and around the Kremlim
Croaking out the names of the innocents
Who have died in Ukraine.
Watch for an unpiloted Cessna
To land in Red Square
With only a skeleton at the controls
Wrapped in a bloody American flag.
Watch for when the most sacred of icons
Of the Virgin Mary
That accompanied Prince Dimitri Pozharsky's forces
When they liberated Moscow from the Poles,
That is kept in the mother cathedral of St Petersburg,
Starts weeping real tears for the tormented souls
Of those who died perpetuating war
And those who have perished at their hands
In battlefields everywhere.
It's weird how you can start out
In a funny, irreverent vein
And wind up in a place of thunder
With lights flickering!