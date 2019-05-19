 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 5 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 5/19/19

McData: At McDonald's, You're On The Menu

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     (# of views)   2 comments
Author 8272
Message Jim Hightower
Become a Fan
  (42 fans)

From Other Words

- Advertisement -

The company plans to use AI ordering to gather data on your "movement patterns" and license plate number.

McDonalds Clown
McDonalds Clown
(Image by YouTube, Channel: TikibotVFX)   Details   DMCA

The great thing about corporate giants is that they're such amazing business innovators. For example, in the category of "wheel-spinning" innovation i.e., trying to change a corporation's course without actually changing anything it's hard to top McDonald's.

- Advertisement -

For several years, the fast-food chain has been losing customers to younger chains with healthier, more stylish offerings. So CEO Steve Easterbrook has tried to recoup the losses with PR tricks, such as calling the menu "healthy" and "fresh." But McNuggets and fries are still what they are, so people haven't bitten the PR bait.

Now, though, he's hit on an innovation that'll surely cause hungry eaters to flock to the Golden Arches: artificial intelligence.

Yes, exclaimed Steve the Innovator, consumers need a robotic order-taker to advise them on what to order based on AI's ability to digest unlimited data about the weather, traffic, time of day, and what other people are ordering.

- Advertisement -

"Decision technology" it's called, and the CEO spent 300 million McDollars to buy these so-called thinking machines, which the maker claims will provide "the rapid and scalable creation of highly-targeted digital interactions." Now, what could be more inviting than that?

Easterbrook adds excitedly that his innovative deployment of this artificial intelligence network will provide an "even more personalized customer experience." Sure, Steve, nothing like more computers to add a warm, personal touch to make a meal more appealing.

Far from helping customers, McDonald's snazzy new AI ordering system will be helping the corporation by silently compiling personal information on you, ranging from your "movement patterns" to your license plate number. As Easterbrook admits, McDonald's will use the technology to "make the most" of the data collected.

 

- Advertisement -

Well Said 1   Interesting 1  
Rate It | View Ratings

Jim Hightower Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Jim Hightower is an American populist, spreading his message of democratic hope via national radio commentaries, columns, books, his award-winning monthly newsletter (The Hightower Lowdown) and barnstorming tours all across America.

Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Trans-Pacific Partnership is not about free trade. It's a corporate coup d'etat -- against us!

Trump Hates the American Public -- Here's How He Reveals His Disdain

The Post Office is not broke -- and it hasn't taken any of our tax money since 1971

The plutocrats who bankrolled the GOP primaries -- and what they want in return

Citizens United Against Citizens United: A Grassroots Campaign to Restore Democracy

The Audacity of Greed

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   



You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.
Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
2 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

Devil's Advocate

Become a Fan
Author 500650

(Member since Nov 9, 2014), 9 fans, 2685 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

I remember, just after the emergence of the first e-mail spams, how some retail stores had started really pushing these "courtesy cards" at everyone.

They were also asking for personal info at the register. There were even a few that tried to say it was "policy" that they couldn't give you a refund or exchange without you giving them this info. I had a number of "heated discussions" with many plebes and managers over this demand. I never cooperated with their mission, and always got what I came for.

It was only a matter of time that the "courtesy cards" would be quietly doing the same job their manual data collection was attempting to do anyway, and much more efficiently at that. I have always refused to apply for any of these cards.

I could see what was happening with this stuff back then. Maybe it was because I worked with computers from the beginning and new the dangers of personal profiling that I got an early sense of unease over the idea of wide-spread sharing of personal info.

At the same time, gathering personal data was *supposed to be* an illegal practice for businesses, as was the sharing of such data with others. There appeared to be some legal "holes" being taken advantage of, but it is likely more because there was no public push-back that the whole thing became "acceptable" in the first place.

Then, along came Facebook. The timing couldn't have been any worse.

Before people could really absorb what was going on with a fast-developing internet, and considering the possible implications of personal profiling and data mining, they were immediately sucked into this vortex, where their mindset was directed to completely throw away their privacy altogether, along with their security and their rights.

Fast forward to the present, where the various methods of profiling have now come together and are coordinating. Your info is interlinked, married together, and duplicated. We have successfully laid the foundations for a complete surveillance culture.

The McDonald's thing is no surprise in a world that commodifies people and tosses away the human element in the equation. It was just a matter of time before fast food became "Amazonized".

I'm sure there's already "an app for that" you can execute from your phone or car, on the way to the self-serve drive-thru.

Submitted on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 7:15:56 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Indent
nelswight

Become a Fan
Author 2581

(Member since Sep 3, 2006), 93 comments
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to Devil's Advocate:   New Content

OMG, Yes, O avocat de Diable.

Submitted on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 8:20:26 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 