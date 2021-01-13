McConnell Hates Trump,But I disagree on when it started



It's being reported that Mitch McConnell hates Donald Trump because of the attack on the Capitol. That's why he's leaving impeachment as an open issue for his side to decide, rather than issuing a position opposing it. But my guess that hate started not Wednesday after noon, January 6th, but rather early morning January 6th, when it became clear that with two successful Democratic wins in the Georgia run-off elections, he had lost his control of the US Senate. There's no doubt that Donald Trump played a major role in helping the Democratic candidates to defeat the Republican incumbents. But Trump didn't do it alone. Stacy Abrams and Greg Palast played major roles in making sure that people would be able to and encouraged to vote. It's odd that the reports of McConnell's hate for Trump are uniformly leaving out the fact that Trump probably had a major role in taking down McConnell from being one of the most powerful people in the world.

