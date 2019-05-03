 
 
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 5/3/19

Occupy the NYTimes

NYTimes
NYTimes
(Image by A4-Nieuws)   Details   DMCA

I want to put OpEdNews out of business.

Small, independent news organizations like ours, organizations that run on volunteer labor and a trickle of donated cash, are the only place to find political truth in today's America. Meanwhile, the "liberal" intellectual (mainstream) press has abused the trust we have invested in them, and has long perpetrated a campaign of rolling deception.

They tell us tales about why war is necessary, why there isn't enough money to feed or house our people, why socialism doesn't work, why the Republicans and Democrats represent the only practical choices available to us. They explain to us how (in the immortal words of Mr Eternity ) "It were too expensive to save nature; it were cheaper to destroy it."

Americans aren't stupid. Americans have been brainwashed by the most sophisticated and devastatingly effective methods that modern psychological research can devise. "If you believe X, you will be an outcast. None of the successful and desirable people will be your friends." Political stories are sold to us with the same technology that convinces us to buy brand-name scents and soaps and coffee and automobiles. Madison Avenue is selling us war and imperialism--and we have one helluva case of buyer's remorse.

Those controlling our money supply have bought the newspapers and TV stations, and thus they have maintained control of our political narrative.

The Personal

I remember a seismic moment in the history of my belief system. It was 2006, and I had started several times to watch the movie Loose Changeand couldn't keep my attention on it. So one day in March, I set up the elliptical machine in front of the computer screen and pumped as I watched. As I grew more uncomfortable, I didn't turn the movie off, but only pumped harder. I watched and I pumped and I grew wilder and more exhausted, until I collapsed in a puddle of tears and a maelstrom of thoughts and images. When I peeled myself off the floor and opened my eyes, I realized I had been mourning not for my government or my Viceor for the thousands they had murdered. My faith in these had long ago been whittled to a toothpick. No, I was mourning for the NYTimes, for The Nation, for NPR, for the sources of information about the world that I had trusted all my adult life and could no longer trust. For more than five years after 9/11, I had believed the improbabilities and contradictions that were the Official Narrative of 9/11. I had believed them because I could not conceive orchestrated deceipt on such a vast scale. When I stood up that afternoon, I was in a world where I knew a lot less than I had known half an hour before. Today I know even less, and console myself only that at least I know that I don't know.

If they lied to me about something as big as 9/11, what else were they lying about? WMD in Iraq? The role of our CIA in the heroin trade ? Corruption in the machines that count our votes? The safety of vaccines? The Maduro government? Israeli atrocities in Gaza? Suppressed cancer cures? Clean, abundant energy alternatives? The scientific foundation of parapsychology? Contact with space aliens? The Federal Reserve? Assassinations from Huey Longthrough the Kennedys all the way to Mike Connell? Tulsi Gabbard's presidential campaign? Where are the successors to Operation Gladio, Operation Mockingbirdand MKUltra, and who is in charge?

The Political

...were it left to me to decide whether we should have a government without newspapers or newspapers without a government, I should not hesitate a moment to prefer the latter. But I should mean that every man should receive those papers and be capable of reading them.

-- Thomas Jefferson

We need reliable information. The stories we read are what hold our nation together. OpEdNews doesn't have the resources to investigate all these topics and separate the facts from the rampant disinformation. Even if we could determine the truth about every one of these topics, we do not have the reach or the credibility to establish those truths in the minds of America's intelligentsia, the braintrust that leads our nation forward (or not).

The NYTimes has the resources, but they're put to use drowning us in propaganda that serves the powers that be instead of searching for and revealing truth.

The last two years has seen the meteoric rise of the "fake news" meme. We are told that we, the public, cannot be trusted to sort through alternative accounts of reality available to us, so we should rely on a centralized arbiter of truth and shut off access of alternative accounts to social media outlets.

There is indeed a crisis, but not as it has been characterized. The crisis is not that we have alternative accounts of reality, but rather that some of these contain truths that our mainstream "free press" has kept hidden from us. The crisis is that the version of the world that the mainstream media presents to us no longer passes the smell test. The lies have gotten ever bigger, the topics swept under the carpet have created a bulge we cannot ignore, and meanwhile the Internet has provided compelling alternative narratives for anyone who cares to look. The NYTimes version of some key events has diverged so far from the truth that no one with an independent mind can fail to notice. The fake emergency of "fake news" is a desperate ploy on behalf of those who are losing their grip on the mainstream narrative.

"Whoever controls the narrative controls the world."

--Caitlin Johnstone

The NYTimes is too important to belong to Arthur Sulzberger or Carlos Slim. The Washington Post is too important to belong to Jeff Bezos. It is time for We the People to claim these historically venerable media outlets as our own.

Here's my proposal

I want to see a thousand people picketing the NYTimes building on 42d Street, camping out day and night, chanting "Tell us the truth!", holding placards with five specific demands for topics that need investigation.

  1. Who was responsible for 9/11?
  2. Who controls the machines that count our votes?



We as a movement can fill in the other three (or twenty-three). There are plenty of topics to choose from.

I am a writer, not an organizer. Will you, dear reader, step forward to carry forth this vision?


(Image by AM New York)   Details   DMCA

The Future

Caitlin is right. All our movements for peace and social justice and environmental sanity have been falling flat because we are unable to tell our own story. We have allowed the NYTimes to tell the story for us. Yes, the machinery of democracy is badly broken, but "we are many -- they are few." With much less democracy than remains in the US, others have succeeded in throwing off their shackles. In our lifetimes, it has happened in Prague, in Johannesburg, and Tian An Men. It can happen in Washington, and it will be so, so much smoother and easier once the NYTimes is reporting honestly.

 

Josh Mitteldorf


Josh Mitteldorf, a senior editor at OpEdNews, blogs on aging at http://JoshMitteldorf.ScienceBlog.com. Read how to stay young at http://AgingAdvice.org.
Educated to be an astrophysicist, he has branched out from there to mathematical
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Daniel Geery

Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009)
  New Content

I left NY long ago, but have long been encouraging folks to stop reading/buying this sorry rag. A yet more effective idea might be to identify the major advertisers and start campaigns letting them know why we're no longer buying their products. The current anti-BDS bill, attacking the First Amendment, is horrific and opening the door to further fascist censorship along these lines. It desperately needs more attention and votes against it. At the same time, it shows the Zionist nature of our government; glad to see Sanders coming down on the right side of this, last I read.

Submitted on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 4:06:58 PM

lila york

Author 11671

(Member since Feb 18, 2008)
  New Content

What about occupying cnn? I think more Americans follow it than follow the slimes.

Submitted on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 4:29:36 PM

lila york

Author 11671

(Member since Feb 18, 2008)
  New Content

I have another idea. What if we start a campaign to send emails to the Times, the Post, cnn, fox, msnbc - and tell them to stop lying to the pubic and stop supporting illegal coups, invasions and bombings of sovereign nations. And boycott all of them - and their sponsors as Daniel suggests. IOW boycott and divest from all corporate media. The issue is bigger than one newspaper. I can also recommend Free Speech tv which is online and airs on Spectrum channel 1301 in new york.

Submitted on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 5:25:03 PM

lila york

Author 11671

(Member since Feb 18, 2008)
Reply to lila york:   New Content

.informationclearinghouse.info/51544.htm

US Corporate Media Are All-In On Venezuela Regime Change

.informationclearinghouse.info/51548.htm

Leaked: USA's Feb 2018 Plan for Coup in Venezuela

"Encouraging popular dissatisfaction by increasing scarcity and rise in price of the foodstuffs, medicines and other essential goods for the inhabitants. Making more harrowing and painful the scarcities of the main basic merchandises."

Submitted on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 5:59:33 PM

lila york

Author 11671

(Member since Feb 18, 2008)
Reply to lila york:   New Content

Josh - Just want to say I do not mean to in any way undermine your idea. I think that a protest in front of the Times building with speakers and local news stations invited could do a lot to raise awareness - to tell the public we are not buying the propaganda and offer them alternative news sources. Stop lying. Stop promoting war. Since it is the paper of record that simple statement could spark a move to honest media coverage. But I still believe that the cable news channels are key to the propaganda problem.

Submitted on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 8:25:14 PM

Nicholas Ginex

Author 89178
(Member since Jul 29, 2013)
  New Content

This article ranks as the best one I have read by OpEdNews. Josh Mitteldorf presents a national problem that many Americans have suspected, which is the brain-washing and lies fed to the American people by many of our once considered most trust-worthy sources of news media. Josh wrote, "Those controlling our money supply have bought the newspapers and TV stations, and thus they have maintained control of our political narrative." But it's more extensive than just the political arena and our economy being controlled by banks across America. It's more insidious that that; there is a military corporate complex, namely the Air Force, Navy and Army together with powerful corporations that control the quality of life of Americans and the destiny of our future.

What gives Josh's article gravitas is he not only identifies the problem but offers a solution. He presented the following proposal, to which I add three more in italics.

Here's my proposal

I want to see a thousand-people picketing the NY Times building on 42d Street, camping out day and night, chanting "Tell us the truth!", holding placards with five specific demands for topics that need investigation.

  1. Who was responsible for 9/11?
  2. Who controls the machines that count our votes?
  3. When did the military industrial complex build space craft that uses zero-point energy?
  4. When will the military industrial complex disclose zero-point energy for commercial use?
  5. When will zero-point energy be released to solve climate change and raise the quality of life for people in every country?

Hopefully, OpEdNews will soon publish a three-part article, The Beginning of the Universe Part 1 of 3, which will present: consciousness as a possible force in the universe, how energy in space creates matter and thirdly, how that energy can be used to eliminate climate change, stimulate jobs for the restructuring of towns and cities around the world, and propel man to the stars.

Submitted on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 8:30:14 PM

Josh Mitteldorf

Author 2756
(Member since Sep 14, 2006)
Reply to Nicholas Ginex:   New Content

Thanks for your kind words, Nicholas.


"Zero point energy" refers to technology that extracts energy literally from nothing, from the vacuum. Physics tells us that what we call "zero energy" in the vacuum is an arbitrary number, and that the vacuum is teeming with quantum fluctuations. It could be possible to extract that energy for useful purposes, leaving the vacuum at an energy less than zero.


I've seen intriguing evidence for zero point energy, but nothing that convinces me that it is real yet. As you point out, it woud take quite a conspiracy to hide this technology from the 7 billion of us who could use it, or even for the millions of scientists who are competent enough that they could patent it if the technique slipped out.


What is the evidence that has convinced you that the US military already has capability of extracting energy from the vacuum?


- Josh

Submitted on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 9:59:17 PM

Nicholas Ginex

Author 89178
(Member since Jul 29, 2013)
Reply to Josh Mitteldorf:   New Content

Josh, thank you for your response. I see that you have some knowledge of zero-point energy and though you have seen intriguing evidence for zero-point energy you are not convinced that it is real yet. The conspiracy by the military industrial complex, FBI, CIA, and NSA have effectively kept space craft technology top-secret from the public. The military industrial complex (MIC) has designed and built space craft that can be propelled using zero-point energy. However, beginning with President Eisenhower, this technology has been kept secret from the public by the MIC and they even convinced many Americans that UFOs are a hoax.

Please know that I do not like to be lied to and do not like to lie to others. My research has uncovered notable evidence, which has been verified by over 400 (and more) military officers who retired and scientists who were associated with the MIC top-secret program that involved the objective to duplicate Extraterrestrial technology.

Part 3 of the forthcoming article by OpEdNews, titled, The Beginning of the Universe Part 1 of 3, will present actual evidence that the MIC has successfully designed and built space craft that uses antigravity and zero-point energy for at least two decades. Unfortunately, OpEdNews commentary does not provide for the attachment of photos or illustrations that verify the existence of space craft already built by the military industrial complex.

Submitted on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11:26:26 PM

Guy Josserand

Author 87780

(Member since May 10, 2013)
  New Content

Bravo Josh for guidance. However real solutions, as always, don't protest so much as replace. To replace the disceptive and false narrative I begin citing the unimpeachable Major General Smedley Darlington Butler USMC and Henry George / Bob Drake "Progress and Poverty." And I point out that all conflict boils down to How To Share The Earth. Don't all creatures share the Earth by birthright? Jefferson said "The Earth in usufruct belongs to the living." The Earth is abundant and human greed is killing the goose that laid the golden egg. However,greed is as natural as gravity and cannot be overcome. But George demonstrates that greed can be pressed into service just as gravity is harnessed to support a keystone arch. Public understanding of this can catalyze justice and freedom and sharing.

Submitted on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 1:22:28 PM

Josh Mitteldorf

Author 2756
(Member since Sep 14, 2006)
Reply to Guy Josserand:   New Content

Thanks, Guy. "Usufruct" was a new word for me. It was used in Jefferson's time to draw a line where my freedom begins to impinge on your security.

I think I don't agree that "greed is as natural as gravity." Yes, we certainly see greed all around us and we might be tempted to think it is human nature or even that it is part of our animal nature. But animals stop eating when they're full; modern Western humans will gorge themselves. The giraffe and the wildebeest drink from the same watering hole as the lion when they know he is not hungry; but a modern corporation will gouge its way to profits that know no natural limits.

I think we're greedy because we're trying to fill ourselves up with products that don't satisfy our real hunger. How large a McMansion does it take to fill our hunger for community and connection?

Submitted on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 2:07:40 PM

Alexander Kershaw

Author 500827

(Member since Nov 25, 2014)
Reply to Josh Mitteldorf:   New Content

If it were not for the crossword and arts, I would never buy the NYTimes or any other Times. Reading them always leaves me with the feeling of overeating but still hungry. No nutrition there just a bunch of Twinkies. But it has been so almost from the beginning of big time journalism that relies on advertizing for most of its revenue. 60 years ago my step-grandfather set me down and taught me how to read the paper. He taught that if there is any truth there it will usually be in the last two paragraphs. He emphasized the if. He also told me to never listen to what politicians say. Watch what they do. Both of those truisms were correct then and even more correct now since they have gotten better at subterfuge. I save a lot of time and brain space.

I have voted in every election since 1964 and voted for John Anderson in a primary but never voted for a D or R. As Nader said "If you keep voting for the lesser of two evils, things get eviler and eviler." To those who say I have wasted my vote, I say history shows that not to be true. Debs platform in 1924 looked more like what FDR did in 1934-39 than the 33 Dem platform. Wallaces success led to the R's Southern Strategy, Perot got 19% allowing Clinton to win with 43% and changed the actions of both parties including making it much harder for others to enter the debate. There is no such thing as a wasted vote

Submitted on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 5:09:05 PM

Alexander Kershaw

Author 500827

(Member since Nov 25, 2014)
Reply to Josh Mitteldorf:   New Content

Ginex is suffering from an American exceptionalism syndrome. He thinks that science can be kept secret and will hew to the ideological paradigm. The same thing happened after WWII when the US leaders thought they could keep atomic secrets and ensure American supremacy. The actual scientists like Einstein and Oppenheimer knew better and thus pushed for a ban.

Zero point energy has been known for many decades. The feasability has been studied not just by the military but in many universities and laboratories. The scientist or team of scientists that makes it work will be as famous as Newton or Einstein. No military can keep it secret.

The problem is not greed per se, but a psychopathology that leads the oligarchs to want to control the 99%. The invisible ones, .00001%, that make the real decisions can create almost limetless amounts of money from the Cloud. True wealth lies in land, labor and resources. To expect them to act like true human beings is fruitless.


Submitted on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 5:27:54 PM

