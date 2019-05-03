Occupy the NYTimes

- Advertisement -

The NYTimes has the resources, but they're put to use drowning us in propaganda that serves the powers that be instead of searching for and revealing truth.

The last two years has seen the meteoric rise of the "fake news" meme. We are told that we, the public, cannot be trusted to sort through alternative accounts of reality available to us, so we should rely on a centralized arbiter of truth and shut off access of alternative accounts to social media outlets.

There is indeed a crisis, but not as it has been characterized. The crisis is not that we have alternative accounts of reality, but rather that some of these contain truths that our mainstream "free press" has kept hidden from us. The crisis is that the version of the world that the mainstream media presents to us no longer passes the smell test. The lies have gotten ever bigger, the topics swept under the carpet have created a bulge we cannot ignore, and meanwhile the Internet has provided compelling alternative narratives for anyone who cares to look. The NYTimes version of some key events has diverged so far from the truth that no one with an independent mind can fail to notice. The fake emergency of "fake news" is a desperate ploy on behalf of those who are losing their grip on the mainstream narrative.

"Whoever controls the narrative controls the world." --Caitlin Johnstone

The NYTimes is too important to belong to Arthur Sulzberger or Carlos Slim. The Washington Post is too important to belong to Jeff Bezos. It is time for We the People to claim these historically venerable media outlets as our own.

Here's my proposal

I want to see a thousand people picketing the NYTimes building on 42d Street, camping out day and night, chanting "Tell us the truth!", holding placards with five specific demands for topics that need investigation.

Who was responsible for 9/11? Who controls the machines that count our votes?









We as a movement can fill in the other three (or twenty-three). There are plenty of topics to choose from.

I am a writer, not an organizer. Will you, dear reader, step forward to carry forth this vision?

The Future

. All our movements for peace and social justice and environmental sanity have been falling flat because we are unable to tell our own story. We have allowed the NYTimes to tell the story for us. Yes, the machinery of democracy is badly broken, but "

." With much less democracy than remains in the US, others have succeeded in throwing off their shackles. In our lifetimes, it has happened in Prague, in Johannesburg, and Tian An Men. It can happen in Washington, and it will be so, so much smoother and easier once the NYTimes is reporting honestly.