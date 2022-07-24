Maturity and the Soul

Thomas and Anne Yeomans in conversation about his new book Holy Fire: the Process of Soul Awakening. An informal interview and conversation between Anne and Tom Yeomans about his new book Holy Fire: the Process of Soul ... (Image by YouTube, Channel: Thomas Yeomans) DetailsDMCA
World renowned psychologist Abraham
Maslow said:
"What [psychologists consider a well-adjusted person or]
call normal"is really a psychopathology"so undramatic and so widely spread that
we don't even notice it..."
Introduction
In this essay I will be suggesting
that the core problem facing our world is not global warming or even the
possibility of a nuclear holocaust; it is a lack of human maturity.
Is maturity staying married (or
divorcing our first spouse and finding one more suited to us), caring for three
healthy children, living in a four-bedroom house, driving a popular brand of
car, finding and keeping a lucrative career, etc.? Is it having the clarity to
remain single if this path feels right?
Is it learning to delay gratification?
To balance short-term gains with a long-term view? Is it everyday responsibility? Knowing when
to be truthful and when to withhold truth? Discerning the difference between
actual love and narcissism?
Is it being a "moral person" (although
this definition can vary from culture to culture)? Is it worshiping "God" as we
are taught to understand this Higher Being? Is it having the courage to choose
atheism? Is it being a responsible community member?
While some of these can be indications
of mature functioning, I will note an additional criteria which Scott Peck
calls "dedication to the reality." He states:
""if our lives
are to be healthy and our spirits are to grow" we must be committed to a dedication to the
truth.
"Our view of
reality is like a map with which to negotiate the terrain of life. If the map
is true and accurate, we will generally know where we are"if the map is false
and inaccurate, we generally will be lost"
"First of all, we
are not born with maps; we have to make them and the making requires effort"but
many do not want to make this effort. Their maps are small and sketchy, their
views of the world narrow and misleading.
By"middle-age [or
even the end of adolescence] most people have given up the effort"They feel
certain that their maps are complete"and they are no longer interested in new
information"
"[Yet to be
healthy] we must continually revise our maps"The process of making revisions,
particular major revisions, is painful, sometimes excruciatingly painful"The
painful effort [to redraw our maps, beliefs, or premises] seems frightening and
almost overwhelming. What we do more often than not - and usually unconsciously
- is to ignore the new information."
I work as a psychotherapist with an emphasis on transformational learning - a blend of psychoanalytic and transpersonal approaches, and am the author of Self Actualization and Unselfish Love and co-author of Families Helping Families: Living with (more...)
