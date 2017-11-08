Power of Story
Mattis, Tillerson Want Blank Check To Wage Illegal War

November 8, 2017

From Information Clearing House

Congress must retain the power to authorize war, which is what the framers intended.

From youtube.com: Rex Tillerson and James Mattis {MID-189949}
Rex Tillerson and James Mattis
(Image by YouTube, Channel: LIVE SATELLITE NEWS)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Defense Secretary James Mattis and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on October 30 that the Trump administration has all the legal authority it needs to kill people anywhere in the world. But just in case Congress wishes to update its old Authorization for the Use of Military Force (AUMF), Mattis and Tillerson told them how to do it: Write a blank check to the president.

The October 4 killings of four US soldiers on a "routine training mission" in Niger brought the committee's hearing into sharper focus. It turns out the presence of these troops in Niger was unlawful.

Mattis claimed the four dead US soldiers were just there on a train-and-advise mission. "I think it was reasonable to think they could go out there and train these [Niger] troops without the idea they're going into direct combat; but" he admitted, "that's not a complete answer. I need to wait until I get the investigation to fully appraise it."

Derek Gannon, a former Green Beret, said , "[US military involvement in Africa] is called Low Intensity Irregular Warfare, yet technically, it's not considered war by the Pentagon. But," he added, "warfare is warfare to me."

Mattis insisted that Title 10 of the US Code grants authority for train-and-advise missions anywhere in the world. But the War Powers Resolution (WPR), passed by Congress in the wake of the Vietnam War, specifies that the president's authority to order US troops into hostilities cannot be inferred from any provision of law that does not specifically authorize the use of US forces in hostilities. And Title 10 does not.

The WPR allows the president to introduce US Armed Forces into hostilities or imminent hostilities in only three situations:

First, after Congress has declared war, which has not happened since World War II. Second, in "a national emergency created by attack upon the United States, its territories or possessions, or its armed forces," which had not occurred prior to the killings of the US troops in Niger. And third, when there is "specific statutory authorization," such as an Authorization for the Use of Military Force.

In the 2001 AUMF, Congress authorized the president to use military force against individuals, groups and countries that had supported the 9/11 attacks. Congress rejected the George W. Bush administration's request for open-ended military authority "to deter and preempt any future acts of terrorism or aggression against the United States." That AUMF does not authorize US military action in Niger against ISIS, which didn't even exist in 2001 when Congress issued it.

The WPR requires the president to report to Congress within 48 hours of introducing US forces into hostilities. That report must explain the circumstances necessitating the introduction of US Armed Forces, the constitutional and statutory authority for the deployment, and the estimated scope and duration of the hostilities or involvement.

Many in Congress, including Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-New York), were not aware there are currently 800 US troops stationed in Niger. Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Virginia) told the New York Times, "I don't think Congress has been completely kept up to date."

The president must withdraw the troops within 60 days of initiating the use of military force unless Congress declares war or provides a "specific authorization." Congress has not specifically authorized US troops to fight ISIS in Niger.

Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tennessee), chairperson of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, stated at the hearing that Congress has been notified of troop deployments around the world, including the buildup in Niger, and has responded by funding the Department of Defense.

According to the Congressional Research Service, "Congress has shaped US engagement with Niger and the US military footprint in the country through its authorization and appropriation of funding for US security cooperation and assistance programs, and through its authorization of funding for US military construction."

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

http://www.marjoriecohn.com
Marjorie Cohn is professor emerita at Thomas Jefferson School of Law, former president of the National Lawyers Guild, and deputy secretary general of the International Association of Democratic Lawyers. An updated edition of her book, "Drones and (more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Arthur M. Howard-(Scotoni)

Bravo! A proper return to the rule of law was what we "little poeple" of the WWII generation had in mind with the SanFrancisco conference and the establishment of the UN. Its time we stop censoring the realities of warfare and introduce this generation of Americans to the true products of the mayhem they are buying with their tax dollars. Unfortunately photos of war ruins are not accompanied by smellavision so that the view of war destruction would fill living rooms with the sweet stench of the bodies rotting under the rubble.

Submitted on Wednesday, Nov 8, 2017 at 2:40:29 PM

Lance Ciepiela

Most certainly, without any doubt whatsoever, the 2001 AUMF and the 2002 AUMF ("President George W Bush knew that these statements were false" - scroll to "Invading Iraq in Violation of the Requirements of H.J.R.114") did not under any circumstances whatsoever, authorize Bush to lie (told over 200 "falsehoods) so profusely to the American people and congress about the reasons for waging against Iraq ("Fraudulent Justification for a War of Aggression") and Afghanistan (#FalsePretenses) and what really happened on 9/11 (the three World Trade Center Towers did not come down in a manner compatible with an office fire, crashing plane, jet fuel, or terrorist attack) and who was responsible ("it wasn't the Iraqis" - Donald Trump).

George W. Bush, with command responsibility, bears full accountability and personal responsibility for the unlawful deaths of over 1,000,000 Iraqis and over 4,100 American soldiers who were killed in Iraq as a direct result of his launching an illegal and immoral War of Aggression against Iraq and all these killings based on his totally false pretense of weapons of mass destruction in Iraq posing an imminent threat to the United States and all the big lies he told about Iraq - that Iraq is an "imminent threat" to the United States, capable of attacking the United States within forty-five minutes and Iraq may actually be planning an attack on the United States and Iraq has deadly nuclear weapons that could result in a mushroom cloud over one of our cities and Iraq has huge stockpiles of the most dangerous and deadly Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD) known to mankind - Issue Murder Indictment.

Submitted on Wednesday, Nov 8, 2017 at 6:03:09 PM

Daniel Geery

I give great thanks to Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren for waving Mattis on with green flags.

Submitted on Wednesday, Nov 8, 2017 at 9:48:19 PM

Lance Ciepiela

Candidate Trump had promised the American people a quick and decisive end to the era of "regime change" and "nation building" ("come to an end") - as President he goes to South Korea to talk even planning a visit to the DMZ ("fog and mist").

Surely, Trump was ready to meet and even talk in person to the "RocketMan" Kim Un-jung. However, not a sound coming from Kim and NK - their not talking "face to face", "eyeball to eyeball", at the DMZ, no doubt signaling no likely end to their war of words and threats between the two leaders.

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 9, 2017 at 2:02:30 PM

Daniel Geery

He does what his puppet masters say.

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 9, 2017 at 2:48:11 PM

Lance Ciepiela

#remember1913 (Democrat President and Democrat Majorityin Both Houses of Congress) - since the passage of the #FederalReserveActthe United States itself has been dominated and controlled by the #PuppetMasters ("FederalReservePower") - our interest rates, our credit policy, our central banking system, issuing our money, an open credit line for our presidents and congresses to wage #EndlessWars with #EndlessDebt for the American people.

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 9, 2017 at 4:15:49 PM

Leslie Johnson

I feel powerless. Read recently a piece suggesting that Trump's presidency is the natural follow-up, as in no surprise, to a country that decades ago started on an immoral, hegemonic downhill slide..pretty much started with the JFK assassination...as he wanted to end the Federal Reserve and the CIA (to be fair, there is some noise that he did not say that, nonetheless, he was frustrated with the CIA after the Bay of Pigs fiasco). Meanwhile, it will be a long, hard road to restore the US to what we would like to believe the US is....if that's even possible.

Submitted on Friday, Nov 10, 2017 at 3:18:12 PM

Joseph Mitchener

I submit that the US was never "what we thought it was". It has always been a predator nation. JFK gave his word to Khrushchev (in order to get him to remove his nuclear missiles) that he would not invade Cuba. Khrushchev removed the missiles. Kennedy invaded. Kennedy died.

I suspect that any President judged "not a predator" will be removed by the CIA-Military-Oligarchs. We should be invading Venezuela soon.

Submitted on Friday, Nov 10, 2017 at 6:18:05 PM

