The US 'Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the group is "clearly responsible for genocide" against Christians and Yazidis in Iraq and Shiite Muslims in Syria and elsewhere. His comments were made as the State Department released its annual report on international religious freedom.'

'UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Iraq asked for international help on Wednesday to collect and preserve evidence of crimes by Islamic State militants and said it is working with Britain to draft a United Nations Security Council resolution to establish the investigation.

Britain, international human rights lawyer Amal Clooney and Nadia Murad, a woman from the Yazidi religious minority who were enslaved and raped by Islamic State fighters in Mosul, have been pushing Iraq to allow a U.N. inquiry.'

August 3, 2014: More than 8000 Kurdish Peshmerga forces loyal to Massoud Barzani withdraw from the Sinjar region of Iraq were Yazidi Kurds lived, without fighting ISIS Islamic terrorist forces. The Kurdish Peshmerga forces of Barzani were well armed and trained by the American troops. Since that day many analysis and theories are claiming that the Kurdish tribal leader Massoud Barzani and President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan had secret agreement to help ISIS forces to take over that region. Both leaders above hoped to use ISIS Islamic terrorist forces against YPG and YPJ forces of Syrian Kurds. Both Barzani and Erdogan are afraid of growing power of the YPG and YPJ forces on their borders. They are always threatening to wage war against them or use other Islamic terrorist force to eliminate YPG and YPJ forces of the Syrian Kurds.

Indeed, ISIS Islamic terrorist force committed genocide against Yazidi Kurds and Christians too.

The UN investigation can find the truth about the ISIS Islamic terrorist forces and those who helped them to take that part of Northern Iraq. The UN court of human right can discover the involvement of Massoud Barzani and Turkish President Erdogan.

Both leaders above are shaking now; both men can end up in the same court where Slobodan MiloÅ¡eviÄ of Serbia faced justice.

