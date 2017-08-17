Power of Story
Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   No comments
OpEdNews Op Eds

Massoud Barzani is shaking from the US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson announcement!

By       Message Hamma Mirwaisi     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 43208
Become a Fan
  (4 fans)


(Image by wikipedia)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

The US 'Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the group is "clearly responsible for genocide" against Christians and Yazidis in Iraq and Shiite Muslims in Syria and elsewhere. His comments were made as the State Department released its annual report on international religious freedom.'

'UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Iraq asked for international help on Wednesday to collect and preserve evidence of crimes by Islamic State militants and said it is working with Britain to draft a United Nations Security Council resolution to establish the investigation.

- Advertisement -

Britain, international human rights lawyer Amal Clooney and Nadia Murad, a woman from the Yazidi religious minority who were enslaved and raped by Islamic State fighters in Mosul, have been pushing Iraq to allow a U.N. inquiry.'

August 3, 2014: More than 8000 Kurdish Peshmerga forces loyal to Massoud Barzani withdraw from the Sinjar region of Iraq were Yazidi Kurds lived, without fighting ISIS Islamic terrorist forces. The Kurdish Peshmerga forces of Barzani were well armed and trained by the American troops. Since that day many analysis and theories are claiming that the Kurdish tribal leader Massoud Barzani and President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan had secret agreement to help ISIS forces to take over that region. Both leaders above hoped to use ISIS Islamic terrorist forces against YPG and YPJ forces of Syrian Kurds. Both Barzani and Erdogan are afraid of growing power of the YPG and YPJ forces on their borders. They are always threatening to wage war against them or use other Islamic terrorist force to eliminate YPG and YPJ forces of the Syrian Kurds.

Indeed, ISIS Islamic terrorist force committed genocide against Yazidi Kurds and Christians too.

The UN investigation can find the truth about the ISIS Islamic terrorist forces and those who helped them to take that part of Northern Iraq. The UN court of human right can discover the involvement of Massoud Barzani and Turkish President Erdogan.

- Advertisement -

Both leaders above are shaking now; both men can end up in the same court where Slobodan MiloÅ¡eviÄ of Serbia faced justice.

References

U.S. Decries ISIS 'Genocide' of Christians, Other Groups

http://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/u-s-decries-islamic-state-genocide-christians-other-groups-n792866

Iraq seeks international help to investigate Islamic State crimes

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-mideast-crisis-iraq-un-idUSKCN1AW2E7

UN: Yazidi genocide in Iraq still ongoing, unaddressed

- Advertisement -

http://www.aljazeera.com/news/2017/08/yazidi-genocide-iraq-ongoing-unaddressed-170803162047238.html

How the U.S.-favored Kurds Abandoned the Yazidis when ISIS Attacked

http://www.thedailybeast.com/how-the-us-favored-kurds-abandoned-the-yazidis-when-isis-attacked

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

Hamma Mirwaisi abandoned a successful career in public relations to pursue a more fulfilling life as a novelist and speaker. Since then he has written one book alone and three book with co-author Alison Buckley four best-selling Return of the (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

From Darius the Great to Amir Ahmadi -- Kurds and Lurs between the Devil and Prophecy Fulfilled

Is Mullah Mustafa Barzani a liar? Or did he misjudge his own sons.

Is Barzani Responsible for Mass Murder and Rape of Yazidi Kurdish?

Kurdish women Guerrillas on Front Line of War against Sex Slavery in Syria!

Did Mullah Mustafa Barzani Betray both his Family and his People?

Iran and the Spirit of the Airyanem Vaejah Nation

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 