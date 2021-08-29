 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 8/29/21

Massive PLA drill in Tibet sends strong warning to India: Chinese experts

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 65550
Message Abdus-Sattar Ghazali
Become a Fan
  (11 fans)

While global media focused on the US troops withdrawal from Afghanistan, China maintained pressure on India in the Ladakh standoff.

A recent joint operation drill in which the People's Liberation Army in Tibet deployed more than 10 combat units to seize a battlefield from their "enemy" on a peak in the Himalayas was designed to send a warning to India, South China Morning News (SCMN) has quoted Chinese experts as saying.

The People's Liberation Army's massive military exercise on the world's highest plateau marked the 70th anniversary of the annexation of Tibet by China in 1951.

China's Ministry of Defense in a statement said nearly 10,000 troops participated in the exercise.

The Tibet Military District under the Western Theatre Command, which is responsible for China's border with India, mobilized several brigades and divided them into two teams: the PLA and a rival "blue army", according to a video aired on state broadcaster CCTV.

Combat units joining the drill included an elite regiment from the military district, alpine troops, forces with tanks and military vehicles, artillery personnel, missile forces, drones, intelligence personnel, army aviation teams, and airborne troops, the CCTV video clip showed.

During the training over two days and one night, the PLA carried out a shell raid by an artillery force, electromagnetic attack, observation and espionage, with a 12-member alpine team in snow camouflage climbing to a peak of over 6,100 meters (20,000 feet) to monitor and collect accurate attack intelligence, the SCMN said.

Coordinate data relating to the blue army outpost was sent to the command centre in real time, allowing precision strikes by the artillery and howitzer forces at the front line.

The drill also saw the anti-aircraft artillery troop shoot down drone aircraft, aided by an intelligence reconnaissance brigade, which also sent electromagnetic interference to confuse and mislead the enemy.

To win, the PLA sent drones to bomb obstacles, pushing forward attacks by armored and artillery troops, as well as landing airborne troops to infiltrate the blue army enemy.

After several hours of precision strikes into rival battlefields by PLA infantries, a tank unit, howitzers and armed helicopters, the PLA's elite unit - a sniper platoon from the Baiyunshan Tuan, or White Cloud Mountain regiment - took a 4,800-metre mountain from the blue army.

Zhou Chenming, a researcher from the Yuan Wang military science and technology institute in Beijing, said the "blue army" designation was a hint at the Indian troops. "The video aimed to warn the Indian side that the mountain brigades in the Tibet Military District, especially the Baiyunshan regiment, are all well-trained and combat-ready," Zhou said.

China and India have been locked in a border stand-off since a deadly clash in the Galwan Valley in June 2020 that killed at least 20 Indian troops and four PLA soldiers - the worst fighting between them in decades.

The two sides have been negotiating since then but there has been no significant progress so far, and the two militaries have continued to deploy troops and weapons to the Line of Actual Control that marks the disputed frontier between the countries.

The 12th round of talks between Chinese and Indian military officials was held on July 31st. Like previous talks this round also failed to reach any agreement to resolve the border dispute.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Abdus-Sattar Ghazali Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Author and journalist. Author of Islamic Pakistan: Illusions & Reality; Islam in the Post-Cold War Era; Islam & Modernism; Islam & Muslims in the Post-9/11 America. Currently working as free lance journalist. Executive Editor of American (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Pakistan's first Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan was assassinated by America

U.S. Muslims condemn killings of American diplomats in Libya

Are we living in Orwell's 1984 Oceania surveillance state?

Saudi Air Force trainee opens fire at Naval Air Station in Florida killing 3 people

2001-2011: A decade of civil liberties' erosion in America -- Part One

2001-2011: A decade of civil liberties' erosion in America -- Part Two

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 