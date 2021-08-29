Massive PLA drill in Tibet sends strong warning to India: Chinese experts

While global media focused on the US troops withdrawal from Afghanistan, China maintained pressure on India in the Ladakh standoff.

A recent joint operation drill in which the People's Liberation Army in Tibet deployed more than 10 combat units to seize a battlefield from their "enemy" on a peak in the Himalayas was designed to send a warning to India, South China Morning News (SCMN) has quoted Chinese experts as saying.

The People's Liberation Army's massive military exercise on the world's highest plateau marked the 70th anniversary of the annexation of Tibet by China in 1951.

China's Ministry of Defense in a statement said nearly 10,000 troops participated in the exercise.

The Tibet Military District under the Western Theatre Command, which is responsible for China's border with India, mobilized several brigades and divided them into two teams: the PLA and a rival "blue army", according to a video aired on state broadcaster CCTV.

Combat units joining the drill included an elite regiment from the military district, alpine troops, forces with tanks and military vehicles, artillery personnel, missile forces, drones, intelligence personnel, army aviation teams, and airborne troops, the CCTV video clip showed.

During the training over two days and one night, the PLA carried out a shell raid by an artillery force, electromagnetic attack, observation and espionage, with a 12-member alpine team in snow camouflage climbing to a peak of over 6,100 meters (20,000 feet) to monitor and collect accurate attack intelligence, the SCMN said.

Coordinate data relating to the blue army outpost was sent to the command centre in real time, allowing precision strikes by the artillery and howitzer forces at the front line.

The drill also saw the anti-aircraft artillery troop shoot down drone aircraft, aided by an intelligence reconnaissance brigade, which also sent electromagnetic interference to confuse and mislead the enemy.

To win, the PLA sent drones to bomb obstacles, pushing forward attacks by armored and artillery troops, as well as landing airborne troops to infiltrate the blue army enemy.

After several hours of precision strikes into rival battlefields by PLA infantries, a tank unit, howitzers and armed helicopters, the PLA's elite unit - a sniper platoon from the Baiyunshan Tuan, or White Cloud Mountain regiment - took a 4,800-metre mountain from the blue army.

Zhou Chenming, a researcher from the Yuan Wang military science and technology institute in Beijing, said the "blue army" designation was a hint at the Indian troops. "The video aimed to warn the Indian side that the mountain brigades in the Tibet Military District, especially the Baiyunshan regiment, are all well-trained and combat-ready," Zhou said.

China and India have been locked in a border stand-off since a deadly clash in the Galwan Valley in June 2020 that killed at least 20 Indian troops and four PLA soldiers - the worst fighting between them in decades.

The two sides have been negotiating since then but there has been no significant progress so far, and the two militaries have continued to deploy troops and weapons to the Line of Actual Control that marks the disputed frontier between the countries.

The 12th round of talks between Chinese and Indian military officials was held on July 31st. Like previous talks this round also failed to reach any agreement to resolve the border dispute.