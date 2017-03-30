Refresh  

OpEdNews Op Eds

Massive Civilian Casualties Continue in Iraq, 14 Years After I Resigned In Opposition to the Iraq War

By Ann Wright
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Ann Wright
(Image by Wikipedia)

Fourteen years ago on March 19, 2003, I resigned from the U.S. government in opposition to President Bush's decision to invade and occupy oil rich, Arab, Muslim Iraq, a country that had nothing to do with the events of September 11, 2001 and that the Bush Administration knew did not have weapons of mass destruction.

In my letter of resignation, I wrote of my deep concerns about the Bush decision to attack Iraq and the predictable large number of civilian casualties from that military attack. But I also detailed my concerns on other issues -- the lack of U.S. effort on resolving the Israel-Palestinian conflict, the U.S. failure to engage North Korea to curb nuclear and missile development and the curtailment of civil liberties in the United States through the Patriot Act.

Now, three Presidents later, the problems I was concerned about in 2003 are even more dangerous a decade and a half later. I am glad I resigned from the U.S. government 14 years ago. My decision to resign has allowed me to speak publicly in the United States and around the world on issues that jeopardize international security from the perspective of a former U.S. government employee with 29 years of experience in the U.S. Army and 16 years in the U.S. diplomatic corps.

As a U.S. diplomat, I was on the small team that reopened the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan in December 2001. Now, 16 years later, the U.S. is still battling the Taliban in Afghanistan, as the Taliban takes more and more territory, in America's longest war, while the graft and corruption within the Afghan government due to the mammoth U.S. funded contracts for support of the U.S. military machine continues to provide the Taliban with new recruits.

The U.S. is now fighting against ISIS, a brutal group that emerged because of the U.S. war in Iraq, but has spread from Iraq into Syria, as the U.S. policy of regime change has resulted in arming international as well as domestic Syrian groups to fight not only ISIS, but the Syrian government. The deaths of civilians in Iraq and Syria continue to rise with the acknowledgement this week by the U.S. military that it is "likely" that a U.S. bombing mission killed over 200 civilians in one building in Mosel.

With U.S. government acquiescence, if not complicity, the Israeli military has attacked Gaza three times in the past eight years. Thousands of Palestinians have been killed, tens of thousands have been wounded and the homes of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have been destroyed. Over 800,000 Israelis now live in illegal settlements on stolen Palestinian lands in the West Bank. The Israeli government has built hundreds of miles of separation apartheid walls on Palestinian land which separate Palestinians from their farms, schools and employment.

Brutal, humiliating checkpoints purposely attempt to degrade the spirit of Palestinians. Israeli-only highways have been built on Palestinian lands. The theft of Palestinian resources has ignited a worldwide, citizen-led boycott, divestment and sanctions program. Imprisonment of children for throwing rocks at occupation military forces has reached crisis levels. Evidence of the Israeli government's inhumane treatment of Palestinians has now been formally called "apartheid" in a United Nations report that resulted in massive Israeli and U.S. pressure on the U.N. to withdraw the report and force the Under Secretary of the U.N. who commissioned the report to resign.

The North Korean government continues to call for negotiations with the U.S. and South Korea for a peace treaty to end the Korean War. U.S. rejection of any discussions with North Korea until North Korea ends its nuclear program and increased U.S.-South Korean military drills, the last one named "Decapitation" has resulted in the North Korean government to continue its nuclear testing and missile projects.

The war on civil liberties of citizens of the U.S. under the Patriot Act resulted in unprecedented surveillance through cellphones, computers and other electronic devices, massive illegal data collection and indefinite, perpetual storage of private information of not only U.S. citizens, but all inhabitants of this planet. The Obama war on whistleblowers who have exposed various aspects of the illegal data collection has resulted in bankruptcy in successfully defending against espionage charges (Tom Drake), in long jail sentences (Chelsea Manning), exile (Ed Snowden) and virtual imprisonment in diplomatic facilities (Julian Assange).

In the latest twist, the new U.S. President Donald Trump has accused the former U.S. President Barack Obama of "wiretapping" his multi-billion dollar home/tower during the Presidential campaign but refused to provide any evidence, relying on the premise that all citizens have been targets of electronic surveillance.

The past 14 years have been difficult for the world due to U.S. wars of choice and the world surveillance state. The next four years do not appear to bring any level of relief to the citizens of the planet earth.

The election of Donald Trump, the first U.S. President who has never served in any level of government, nor in the U.S. military, has brought in a short period of his presidency an unprecedented number of domestic and international crises.

In less than 50 days, the Trump administration attempted to ban persons from seven countries and refugees from Syria.

The Trump administration has appointed to Cabinet positions the billionaire class of Wall Street and Big Oil who have the intention of destroying the agencies they are to lead.

The Trump administration has proposed a budget that will increase the U.S. military war budget by 10 percent, but slash the budgets of other agencies to render them ineffective.

Ann Wright is a 29-year US Army/Army Reserves veteran, a retired United States Army colonel and retired U.S. State Department official, known for her outspoken opposition to the Iraq War. She received the State Department Award for Heroism in 1997, after helping to evacuate several thousand
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

b. sadie bailey

Author 56818

(Member since Dec 5, 2010)


  New Content

Thank you for so eloquently stating all of these truths, and for your work to resists these horrifying U.S. wars of aggression - now turned to murder of our own supporting earth and waters as well as people worldwide, including our own.

Submitted on Thursday, Mar 30, 2017 at 7:11:59 PM

Author 0
Jim Thomas

Author 85207

(Member since Jan 15, 2013)


  New Content

Well said Ann Wright! Your voice of conscience and reason are a welcome contrast to the voices of jingoism, bigotry and ignorance that are the most common (or perhaps it is just that they are the loudest) voices in this Country. The last 35 years have seen the destruction of the middle class in this Country and the takeover by the 1% of our government. Our political/electoral system is a fraud and a joke. Those who appear as candidates for office on our ballots are hand picked and vetted by the 1%, already committed to doing service for the 1%, thereby guaranteeing that the interests of the people will not be served. The rule of law and our civil liberties have been destroyed. The much ballyhooed freedom to protest these abhorrent policies is also a fraud, subject to the limitation that such freedom is "allowed" only as long as it is ineffective, as is seen from the violence employed by the state (including federal officers) against the Occupy movement. Our heroes of the day are people like you, Edward Snowden, Chelsea Manning, Ed Snowden, Julian Assange, Glen Greenwald, Tom Drake and others who have had the courage to speak out against this takeover of our government and the horrendous policies adopted by both of the major political parties during these last 35 years. Thank you for doing so and keep up your good work, for which I am grateful.

Submitted on Thursday, Mar 30, 2017 at 7:31:07 PM

Author 0
Lance Ciepiela

Author 14196
(Member since Apr 4, 2008)


  New Content

At the dawn of the 21st Century an outright charlatan (Bush - "false pretenses") led the United States back to the "law of the jungle" - the "force of arms", not "the rule of law", became official government policy and decided America's future ("a need to look forward" - Barack Obama).

After the 9/11 demolitions ("these buildings exploded" - noted Architect Richard Gage), America's presidents got lifetime immunity for anything/practically everything they do while in office (#PatriotAct) - the 9/11 explosions ("they had bombs" - Donald Trump) would justify endless Bush/Obama/Trump? wars of fear and terror throughout the world, starting with their #IraqWar.

Submitted on Thursday, Mar 30, 2017 at 8:54:45 PM

Author 0
Greg Alkema

Author 80948

(Member since Aug 22, 2012)


  New Content
Apparently you resigned from the US Government, not the government (CIA/ZioCON/Communists) running the wars and implementing the Phoenix Program on the whole world, including the new police state known as the USA. Very sad.

Submitted on Thursday, Mar 30, 2017 at 11:56:35 PM

Author 0
Michael Dewey

Author 11470
(Member since Feb 15, 2008)


  New Content

Dank ja well for your voice. I didn't give up on America when got married in Belgium but had had enough. Still have had enough. Just figure it's the best place to be right now, to plant seeds from a far. Have an important story to say someday, but if people are looking for a MLK or John Lennon, they got the wrong guy. (My articles here would explain where am coming from.)

Arlo Guthrie by Arlo


Arlo Guthrie by Arlo

Submitted on Friday, Mar 31, 2017 at 11:59:50 AM

Author 0
Danielle L Greene

Author 508611

(Member since Apr 2, 2017)


  New Content

Bravo, Ann Wright, a special heroine of mine.

Submitted on Sunday, Apr 2, 2017 at 11:57:04 PM

Author 0
