 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Life Arts    H3'ed 3/16/21

Massimo Faggioli on Vatican II and on American Catholicism (REVIEW ESSAY)

By       (Page 1 of 4 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 38575
Message Thomas Farrell
Become a Fan
  (21 fans)

Pope John XXIII - Time Magazine Cover - January 4%2C 1963.
Pope John XXIII - Time Magazine Cover - January 4%2C 1963.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: Time Inc. illustration by Bernard Safran)   Details   Source   DMCA

Duluth, Minnesota (OpEdNews) March 16, 2021: The European-born-and-educated Prof. Dr. Massimo Faggioli (born in 1970 in Italy; Ph.D. in church history and theology, University of Turin, 2002; moved to the United States in the summer of 2008) in theology and religious studies at Villanova University, the Franciscan university in Pennsylvania, is the author of the timely new 160-page 2021 book Joe Biden and Catholicism in the United States, translated from the Italian by Barry Hudock (New London, CT: Twenty-Third Publications/ Bayard Faith Resource; orig. Italian ed., 2021).

For further discussion of Faggioli's new 160-age 2021 book, see my OEN article Massimo Faggioli on President Joe Biden, Pope Francis, and Catholicism Today" (dated February 20, 2021):

Click Here

For my incisive profile of the charismatic Pope Francis as doctrinally conservative, see my OEN article "Pope Francis on Evil and Satan" (dated March 24, 2019):

Click Here

Now, because I was impressed by Faggioli's timely new 160-page 2021 book about President Biden (born in 1942 in Scranton, Pennsylvania), Pope Francis (born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in 1936 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, to Italian parents who left Mussolini's Italy; ordained a Jesuit priest in 1969; elected pope in 2013), and Catholicism today, I decided to take a look at Faggioli's 350-page 2015 book A Council for the Global Church: Receiving Vatican II in History (Minneapolis: Fortress Press).

The Second Vatican Council (1962-1965) in the Roman Catholic Church is also known as Vatican II. Pope John XXIII had officially called the council in 1959, but he died in 1963, the same year in which President John F. Kennedy, the first American Catholic president, died. In conjunction with his successor Pope Paul VI, Vatican II promulgated sixteen official documents (in Latin):

(1) The Constitution on the Sacred Liturgy (also known by the Latin tag-name as Sacrosanctum Concilium; December 4, 1963).

(2) Decree on the Means of Social Communication (also known by the Latin tag-name as Inter Mirifica; December 4, 1963).

(3) Dogmatic Constitution on the Church (also known by the Latin tag-name as Lumen Gentium; November 21, 1964).

(4) Decree on the Catholic Eastern Churches (also known by the Latin tag-name as Orientalium Ecclesiarum; November 21, 1964).

(5) Decree on Ecumenism (also known by the Latin tag-name as Unitatis Redintegratio; November 21, 1964).

(6) Decree on the Pastoral Office of the Bishops in the Church (also known by the Latin tag-name as Christus Dominus; October 28, 1965).

(7) Decree on the Up-to-Date Renewal of Religious Life (also known by the Latin tag-name as Perfectae Caritatis; October 28, 1965).

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Thomas Farrell Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Thomas James Farrell is professor emeritus of writing studies at the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD). He started teaching at UMD in Fall 1987, and he retired from UMD at the end of May 2009. He was born in 1944. He holds three degrees from Saint Louis University (SLU): B.A. in English, 1966; M.A.(T) in English 1968; Ph.D.in higher education, 1974. On May 16, 1969, the editors of the SLU student newspaper named him Man of the Year, an honor customarily conferred on an administrator or a faculty member, not on a graduate student -- nor on a woman up to that time. He is the proud author of the book (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Was the Indian Jesuit Anthony de Mello Murdered in the U.S. 25 Years Ago? (BOOK REVIEW)

Who Was Walter Ong, and Why Is His Thought Important Today?

More Americans Should Live Heroic Lives of Virtue (Review Essay)

Martha Nussbaum on Why Democracy Needs the Humanities (Book Review)

Hillary Clinton Urges Us to Stand Up to Extremists in the U.S.

Matthew Fox's Critique of the Roman Catholic Church

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 