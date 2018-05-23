

end mass shootings

(Image by quora.com) Permission Details DMCA



- Advertisement -

What in the world is happening in our country, to our society? Why are mass shootings becoming commonplace? And why in the world are children in schools the primary victims of these murderers? These children have become targets; they are like sitting ducks in a shooting gallery.

What is wrong with this country? Actually there's nothing wrong with this country, except for its government, in particular the useless Congress, a great many members of which watch the continued slaughter of our children and do absolutely nothing to stop the bloodbath; except look the other way. They are no more than cowards of the highest degree.

These indentured servants of the nefarious NRA, by refusing to attack this mass shooting problem are, in effect, helping to facilitate the sale and proliferation of the monstrous weapons that snuff out the lives of these helpless children right in their schools. This is moral rot.

- Advertisement -

It is absolutely beyond comprehension how these politicians and, for that matter, any person in America can take a strong, stubborn stand against the banning of military assault-style weapons that are designed specifically to kill enemies of America.

The 2nd Amendment states "A well-regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed. Does anyone believe that the Founding Fathers who created it could even imagine that, in the future, it would be bent, twisted and stretched to the point that the right to bear arms would allow citizens to possess any form of weaponry no matter how destructive it might be? That it meant that there would be no restrictions on the possession and use of extremely high-powered military-style weapons of mass destruction? That's crazed thinking.

A truly civilized country would have members of Congress that, years ago, would not have hesitated to completely ban all these military killing machines that can kill an unlimited number of people in minutes. A civilized country would have citizens that would, if Congress refused to ban these weapons, go to the polls in national elections and end the miserable careers of these politicians for good.

- Advertisement -

It's nearly impossible to do something about this problem when we have this woeful, corrupted Congress that is bought and paid for by the power brokers who have strong connections with the gun industry and the NRA. Their common objective could not be more clear; they want to sell more and more of all forms of weapons, from Glock MM pistols to AR15's.

We Americans may not realize it but we are being mentally conditioned by this government to accept these mass shootings as a part of our culture, embedded in our society, and to accept the premise that there is nothing that we can do to reverse this condition. When we get to the point where the majority of Americans see these mass shootings as a part of life in America, as just a part of this society, then the words "this society" and the word "civilized" used together will represent an oxymoron.

After these latest shootings in Santa Fe, Texas, I heard a couple of kids being interviewed say that "We are afraid to death of going to school." Unbelieveable! In which other of the total of 32 developed nations in the world would we ever hear such a statement of fear? Never, because the people and their governments do not tolerate this kind of brutality in their countries. As the saying goes, "Only in America."

Some of the rabid gun advocates that deliberately bend and twist the 2nd Amendment would, if they are allowed, transform our nation's schools into the equivalent of prisons with all sorts of restrictions on students. And teachers would be turned into the equivalent of armed prison guards. That's just how crazy this situation is getting.

I wish someone with the proper skills would publish a Congressional Rogue's Gallery that contained the names, pictures, districts and/or states of the top 10 Congressional recipients of NRA campaign contributions so the American people could remember them when election time rolls around and send them packing. They need to be shown as political pariahs. Their names and faces need to be spread across this country so that they will be ashamed to appear anywhere in public.

The way that the American TV media deals with these ongoing mass shootings is more than pathetic. They go through the same process each time, showing the kids fleeing out of the school, the anguish of parents and surviving students, interviews with police and former prosecutors. Then they ask the same general question every time; "How are we going to stop these mass shootings?"

- Advertisement -

And that's about it. They don't even try to answer their own question by conducting extensive discussions involving various experts in law enforcement and associated fields. They don't suggest ways to initiate better gun control measures; they should but don't promote the need to ban all forms of assault weapons. They don't ever mention specific politicians who receive the greatest NRA contributions and those who kill any attempts to address this massive problem. .

They are completely failing this country and its people.

Next Page 1 | 2