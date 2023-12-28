Mass Murder Bombing Gaza Cities Into Rubble Indicts Israel's U.S. Patron's Corporate World Hegemony



Bodies line up outside Gaza hospital as Israeli airstrikes continue (13 Oct 2023) Dead bodies continue to pile up outside Gaza's largest hospital as the Israel-Hamas war enters its seventh day.

Global corporate capitalism led by the hegemonic state, the United States, is a fundamentally immoral and irrational system. In capitalism, both states and corporations are designed to maximize short-term power and profits for the super-wealthy corporate elite. [1]

For two and a half months, Israeli military forces, with the full backing of the US government, have dropped more than 40,000 tons of explosives the equivalent of more than two nuclear bombs on Gaza destroying residential buildings, hospitals, schools and refugee camps and deliberately targeting hundreds of medical workers, journalists, teachers and other civilians for assassination. [2]

At least 20,000 Palestinians have been killed and 54,000 wounded, the majority women and children. Many more face death in the coming weeks, as Israel lays siege in the south and deprives Gaza's 2.2 million people of food, water and medical care. Hunger and disease are rapidly spreading through their makeshift shelters.

US vetos have blocked international calls for a ceasefire. The US government is fully supporting Israel politically, financially and militarily.

A recently leaked Pentagon document stated that US "security assistance" was arriving in Israeli on a near-daily basis. The US has delivered 36,000 rounds of 30mm artillery shells, 1,800 M141 Bunker-buster bombs and other munitions to Israel in late October alone, according to the document. [2]

Under the rubble, alongside the buried bodies of children, Palestinian rescue workers have found bomb fragments with the manufacturing codes of Boeing and other US defense companies. There is unchallengeable evidence that the Biden administration and both corporate-backed U.S. political parties are just as guilty as the Netanyahu government for perpetuating the greatest war crime of the 21st century.

Why all this death and destruction? Because corporate war investors ruled America needs to be assured of its continuing to have that US armed powerful Israeli military outpost in the midst of the oil rich nations of the Middle East. Something America established in 1946 when American power over an incipient United Nations of only 56 nations, produced the genocidal stratagem of torching the Holy Land with a phony, never expected nor intended to be implemented resolution for a crazy quilt partition of Palestine into six noncontiguous areas; the Arab areas entirely noncontiguous; the Jewish areas contiguous by a thread; the designated major area for Jews containing more Arabs than Jews, and meant to immediately provoke a civil war prepared for and expected by the Colonial Powers supported and well armed Revisionist Zionists leadership. With the announcement of the UN vote for partition (adopted by a vote of only 25 in favor versus 32 against, abstaining or absent), the fully expected bloodshed had begun. The partition resolution awarded the proposed Jewish State 51% of the land even though Jews owned only 6% and made up only 33% of the population. [Map of the UN proposed partition at Click Here ]

Western Media Never Questions Why U.S. Well Armed Israel Could Not Just Defend Itself Instead of Claiming It Must Destroy Hamas and Murder Tens of Thousands of Women and Children.

Is there a risk for U.S.A. that the Israeli tail might be waving the America dog?

The destruction of Gaza's homes and buildings makes the 2.3 million citizens of Israeli prison-enclosed Gaza homeless. Without food, water, fuel electricity and sanitation infrastructure, the survivors will be forced to leave. (Neighboring Egypt and Jordan are well aware of the increasing threat of having to care for more than two million impoverished Gaza refugees seeking asylum.)

Once Gaza is obliterated has become a desolate and de-populated land, while the West Bank Palestinian land is further settler colonized beyond the half million Israeli settler enclaves already making life difficult for Palestinians, Israel will be close to its goal of eventually having complete control and ownership of all the land that once was the British Mandate of Palestine. Then Israel could expel the Arabs from their last enclave in East Jerusalem.

Haaretz, Israel News, Nov. 5, 2023

Rabbi at Israeli Military Training Base Says 'Whole Country' Is 'Ours,' Including Gaza and Lebanon.'

The Israel-Hezbollah conflict is intensifying! Could Netanyahu decide to settle old scores with Hezbollah and even Iran while U.S. aircraft carriers are committed to defend Israel?

