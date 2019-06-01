 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 6/1/19

Martin Buber's Legacy for Americans Today

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     (# of views)   No comments
Author 38575
Message Thomas Farrell
Become a Fan
  (21 fans)

Buber In Ten Minutes Disclaimer: These are not my images. This video is intended as an introduction to the thought of Martin Buber, with an emphasis on I and Thou. This video is not ...
Buber In Ten Minutes Disclaimer: These are not my images. This video is intended as an introduction to the thought of Martin Buber, with an emphasis on I and Thou. This video is not ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Eric Dodson)   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Duluth, Minnesota (OpEdNews) May 31, 2019: The center-right columnist David Brooks published a column with both a lengthy title and a subtitle to boot: "When Trolls and Crybullies Rule the Earth: How technology reshapes consciousness" (dated May 30, 2019) in the New York Times. First, he frames what he has to say by reminding us briefly about the recent spike in teenage suicide rates and in rates of depression in the United States. Then he asks, "What's going on?"

He starts his answer with online technology's impact on users' consciousness as his subtitle announces. Brooks says, "When communication styles change, so do people. In 1982, the scholar Walter Ong described the way, centuries ago, a shift from an oral to a printed culture transformed human consciousness. Once, storytelling was a shared experience, with emphasis on proverb, parable and myth. With the onset of the printing press it became a more private experience, the content of that storytelling more realistic and linear."

In my estimate, this is a good enough summary of Ong's thought in his 1982 book Orality and Literacy: The Technologizing of the Word (Methuen), his most widely translated book.

- Advertisement -

But Ong first adumbrated his claim about the Gutenberg printing press that emerged in Western culture in the mid-1450s in his massively researched 1958 book about the French Renaissance logician and educational reformer and Protestant martyr Peter Ramus (1515-1572) titled Ramus, Method, and the Decay of Dialogue: From the Art of Discourse to the Art of Reason (Harvard University Press).

By a happy coincidence, in 1958, an American publisher brought out an American edition of Ronald Gregor Smith's 1937 English translation of Martin Buber's 1923 book I and Thou, with a new postscript by Buber, also translated by Smith (Scribner, pages 121-137).

Subsequently, Ong never tired of calling attention to Buber's book and of endorsing I-thou communication. He mentions I-thou communication so often that I also mention it in the subtitle of my book Walter Ong's Contributions to Cultural Studies: The Phenomenology of the Word and I-Thou Communication, 2nd ed. (Hampton Press, 2015).

- Advertisement -

Now, after Buber published his classic book I and Thou in 1923, he further elaborated his philosophy of dialogue in subsequent publications. The American Buber scholar Maurice Friedman has ably explained Buber's philosophy of dialogue in his three-volume biography of Buber titled Martin's Buber's Life and Work (Dutton, 1983, 1984a, and 1984b).

In Friedman's third volume, he says, "In 1955, [Reinhold] Niebuhr wrote The Self and the Dramas of History [Scribner], based on Buber's philosophy of dialogue" (page 200). In addition, in 1956, Will Herberg published his anthology The Writings of Martin Buber (Meridian Books).

But Friedman says, "Both Herberg and Niebuhr accepted Buber's I-thou philosophy on the level of inter-human and divine-human relationships, but in the realm of the social and the political they held him to be 'utopian'" (page 201).

Perhaps Niebuhr and Herberg are right. Surely the optimal social and political developments would be visionary.

However, the crises in recent teenage suicide rates and in rates of depression in the United States that Brooks mentions show that perhaps the time has come for us to undertake operationalizing certain basic features of Buber's account of I-thou dialogue in our American social and political realms. Yes, to be sure, we should start with baby steps, figuratively speaking.

 

- Advertisement -

Rate It | View Ratings

Thomas Farrell Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Thomas James Farrell is professor emeritus of writing studies at the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD). He started teaching at UMD in Fall 1987, and he retired from UMD at the end of May 2009. He was born in 1944. He holds three degrees from Saint Louis University (SLU): B.A. in English, 1966; M.A.(T) in English 1968; Ph.D.in higher education, 1974. On May 16, 1969, the editors of the SLU student newspaper named him Man of the Year, an honor customarily conferred on an administrator or a faculty member, not on a graduate student -- nor on a woman up to that time. He is the proud author of the book (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Was the Indian Jesuit Anthony de Mello Murdered in the U.S. 25 Years Ago? (BOOK REVIEW)

Who Was Walter Ong, and Why Is His Thought Important Today?

More Americans Should Live Heroic Lives of Virtue (Review Essay)

Martha Nussbaum on Why Democracy Needs the Humanities (Book Review)

Hillary Clinton Urges Us to Stand Up to Extremists in the U.S.

Matthew Fox's Critique of the Roman Catholic Church

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   



You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.
Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 