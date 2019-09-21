 
 
Market Unrest Quietly Papered over by The Fed

The bankster's derivatives mess has been unwinding, though of course we will get no insight from the Fed about it: During the question and answer period of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's press conference on May 1 of this year, Michael McKee of Bloomberg News asked the Chairman the following question:

"I'm curious about the financial conditions that you see out there. The minutes of the March meeting tell us a few officials worried about financial stability risks. Was there a broader discussion at this meeting? Any consensus on whether such risks are growing as the markets hit new highs and we do see some instability in short-end trading. Is it possible that rates are too low at this point?"

Powell answered the financial stability part of the question as follows:

""I'd say that the headline really is that while there are some concerns around nonfinancial corporate debt, really the finding is that overall financial stability vulnerabilities are moderate on balance and, in addition, I would say that the financial system is quite resilient to shocks of various kinds with high capital liquidity""

"High capital liquidity" doesn't seem consistent with the Fed having to pump $75 billion a day to infuse liquidity into Wall Street.

A critical consideration in taking the Federal Reserve and/or the New York Fed at their word about what is really going on is that these are the folks who secretly funneled revolving loans cumulatively totaling an astronomical $29 trillion into Wall Street banks and their foreign bank derivative counterparties from December 2007 to at least the middle of 2010. These operations were secret from both Congress and the American people. The Fed justified its actions after they were exposed as a result of legislation and a court action by saying that its emergency lending authority under the Federal Reserve Act gave it this power.


The Dodd-Frank financial reform legislation of 2010 clipped the wings of the Fed in its ability to make secret loans to Wall Street banks without the consent of Congress. And, rather curiously, it was this time last year that the masterminds of the money funnel that the Fed secretly hooked up to Wall Street during the crisis were out on the stump lobbying to have those powers restored.

Former Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke, and former Treasury Secretaries Tim Geithner and Hank Paulson whined in a New York Times OpEd that "Congress has taken away some of the tools that were crucial to us during the 2008 panic. It's time to bring them back." The trio also stated in the OpEd:

"Although we and other financial regulators did not foresee the crisis, we moved aggressively to stop it. Acting in its traditional role as lender of last resort, the Federal Reserve provided massive quantities of short-term loans to financial institutions facing runs, while cutting interest rates nearly to zero."

The Federal Reserve is not just the lender of last resort to the mega Wall Street banks, it is also the Federal supervisor of their bank holding companies where it has allowed $272 trillion notional of high risk derivatives to have built up. Because the New York Fed depends on these same banks to carry out its open market operations, it has "relationship managers" that function like goodwill ambassadors to these serially rogue banks. It's a supervisory structure destined to fail again just as it did in 2008.

In the meantime, don't expect to get any honest answers about what is really going on from the Fed. Americans will remain in the dark until a whistleblower on one or more trading desks on Wall Street decides to leak the truth." https://wallstreetonparade.com/2019/09/the-feds-emergency-actions-this-week-were-dated-48-days-earlier/

 

Josh Mitteldorf

Raise your hand if you think some of the $ trillions brought into being with a few computer keystrokes by the Fed chairman ought to be available for buying you a beer after work.

Submitted on Saturday, Sep 21, 2019 at 4:10:04 PM

