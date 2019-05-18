 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H4'ed 5/18/19

Mark Zuckerberg will Remain Facebook CEO, no Matter How Many Sign Daily Kos' Sincere but Flawed "Petition"

By Stephen Fox
Stephen Fox
Happy Birthday Mark Zuckerberg! Here's Your Year End Review | The Quint The Quint is celebrating Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's 35th birthday and here's a look at why this year's birthday isn't going to be a very 'happy' one for ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: The Quint)   Details   DMCA

A little late by 4 days, since it was May 14, but best wishes anyway!

I do not agree whatsoever with the idea that Mark Zuckerberg should be removed as CEO of Facebook. In the real world, it doesn't work that way at all, especially with Founders of corporations, unless they get into some serious legal problems, like felonies, or into something so distasteful that thousands of clients would end their contracts, like Harvey Weinstein.

I just got an email from Daily Kos to this effect, to remove Zuckerberg as CEO. I often wonder whether the flurry of Kos petitions (or for that matter, any of the others I am asked to sign ten times a day, are not just ploys to get your involvement so that such involvement statistically might lead to your eventual financial contribution). I also know that Daily Kos editors NEVER write back when you bring up something in particular or even if you write to Kos, the founder, himself. Remember too how odd it is for such an ostensibly progressive journalistic forum like Kos to consistently dump on refreshing progressive leaders like Tulsi Gabbard. I do think their barrage of articles on a daily basis are refreshing and also unique: they often bring up vital, pressing, and compelling subjects that no one else is talking about at all...

I will quote their "logic" (if you can call it that) verbatim in the remainder of this article~~~and at times, it seems more like "demonizing" or "vilifying"~~~ but keep in mind that while some points may be accurate and perhaps even partially valid, any check with any corporate lawyer would immediately reveal that such an idea, a petition to remove a corporate founder anywhere (especially this one!) is generally specious and doomed to failure, either in corporate board rooms or in particular, THIS corporate boardroom down on 1 Hacker Way, San Mateo, California, and even less likely in any court of law from local to Federal. It is possible that Kos' point of view might prevail, but there is one chance in 1000 for that to occur.

I have no problem with FB airing the entire NZ massacre, even if it was by accident, because such horror needs to be very very visible. I can't speak to the rise of Nazism in Germany, because I just don't know about it. I think there are lots of fixable flaws with Facebook, and maybe something as profound as the US Senate again questioning Zuckerberg would jolt him and board to further action, but I do think they are trying, maybe not hard enough, but trying none-the-less.

I am not fond of some traits of Facebook that start with supreme indifference to the users needs, requests, or questions, but stop to think about a company with 2.38 billion users~~~~just how accessible could it be without becoming dysfunctional or failing altogether? I use FB a lot to stay in touch with friends and to make new friends, to share music and film and ideas, and to send out my one voluminous OpEdNews articles on all kinds of subjects. I do think for related reasons, its contributions to American politics have been excellent, because of the genius aspect of Facebook sharing, which is all entirely VOLUNTARY. I am sure that most of the outrageous white supremacist stuff they bring up should be banned, and banned permanently.

I don't think the Russian ads had any demonstrable effect on the US elections. I was an admin for a big group that I started, Bernie Sanders Advice and Strategies to Win in 2020, and I just deleted the bullshit posts as I became more suspicious about their origin, which I surmised to be a basement at KGB/GRU headquarters in Moscow, which in fact turned out to be the Troll Factory in a whole building in St. Petersburg, Vladimir Putin's hometown.

The biggest recent gripe I have with FB concerns what occurred a few months ago when they removed a whole bunch of groups and pages that had focused on police brutality, the largest of which was the Free Thought Project. They still have their web page but are off of Facebook.

What do I like least about Facebook? Definitely, that would be the penchant for the Facebook system to object to entirely unspecified and never clear problematic material, with no rhyme nor reason, and put the poster into "Facebook Jail." It happened to me far too many times during Bernie's campaign with Bernie related material, and it went on long after Bernie's campaign, despite numerous requests for clarification as to the criteria involved, even directed to the top executives.

Such problems are part of the deal, I suppose, and don't warrant removing the CEO in some kind of Tantrum in the Boardroom!

I could go on and on, and I don't want to mince words solely in order to keep this commentary brief; it is just that this a vast subject, and I can only begin to cogently comment here.

But here nonetheless is Kos' spiel:

Whether it's allowing live video of the white supremacist massacre at Christchurch mosques in New Zealand, excluding Black and Latinx users from seeing housing and employment advertisements, or enabling the spread of Nazi imagery in Germany, Facebook has been at the center of some of our worst moments.

Each time, the company made promises to fix its broken policies. However, despite its promises, Facebook has repeatedly failed to adequately tackle misinformation, discrimination, violent movements, and data breaches that put vulnerable communities at risk.

A large part of the problem is the dangerous concentration of corporate power that allows Facebook to operate on the whims of a single person, namely Mark Zuckerberg.

Daily Kos has teamed up with Color of Change and Majority Action to demand BlackRock - one of Facebook's largest outside shareholders - to withhold support for the nomination of Mark Zuckerberg to the board of directors. Add your name: Tell Facebook shareholder BlackRock to vote NO on Mark Zuckerberg.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Stephen Fox

Early in the 2016 Primary campaign, I started a Facebook group: Bernie Sanders: Advice and Strategies to Help Him Win! As the primary season advanced, we shifted the focus to advancing Bernie's legislation in the Senate, particularly the most
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Stephen Fox

Author 4578

(Member since Jan 21, 2007), 33 fans, 418 articles, 400 quicklinks, 3109 comments, 14 diaries
  New Content
This is a hot and volatile topic, and I know there is no black or white on it. I welcome your opinions, insights, and comments.



Moulitsas: Dem Voters Want 'Unambiguous Progressive Message' From 2020 Nominee | MTP Daily | MSNBC Daily Kos founder Markos Moulitsas joined MTPDaily to discuss Beto O'Rourke's candidacy, the 2020 Democratic primary field and what kind of candidate ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: MSNBC) Details DMCA

Submitted on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 5:28:05 PM

Author 0
Daniel Geery

Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 71 fans, 311 articles, 3496 quicklinks, 16021 comments, 180 diaries
Reply to Stephen Fox:   New Content
I can't speak to the rise of Nazism in Germany, because I just don't know about it.


Then why did you say this in a previous comment?


I have read books on the Holocaust, seen all the movies, especially Escape from Sobibor, and I have talked to many who survived it.

What am I missing? Please do clear my confusion, and thank you in advance.

Submitted on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 11:15:01 PM

Author 0
Stephen Fox

Author 4578

(Member since Jan 21, 2007), 33 fans, 418 articles, 400 quicklinks, 3109 comments, 14 diaries
Reply to Daniel Geery:   New Content
Simple. "The rise of Nazism" in that context in which it is used in the Kos petition refers to contemporary Germany. I know almost nothing about Germany from about Willy Brandt and Konrad Adenauer on....


What I have studied at length is the period from 1933 to 1945.


I hope the distinction is now clear. Thanks for asking.



IG Farben Bayer pharmaceuticals buys Monsanto? GMO debate Today Bayer pharmaceuticals buys Monsanto for 66 billion. What are your thoughts on GMOs and Bayer buying Monsanto? I've been researching into the ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Stacking9mm) Details DMCA

Submitted on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 12:18:39 AM

Author 0
