Marianne Williamson We ask ourselves, Who am I to be brilliant, gorgeous, talented, fabulous? Actually, who are you not to be?

Marianne Williamson on Donald Trump and Sister Giant

This is a written transcription of the YouTube video entitled "Marianne Williamson on Donald Trump and Sister Giant." It is 58 min, 29 sec. long. Parts important to the transcriber, Roger Copple, are included here, since time does not permit an unabridged transcription of every single word spoken in the podcast. To reap the full benefits of the presentation, readers are encouraged to read the transcription below and also listen to the podcast. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m00Qs1vOp-E

Welcome to Out of the Box radio with me your Media Host Christine Blosdale. Out of the Box radio is a weekly podcast of audible ear candy dedicated to bringing a fresh perspective on this thing called Life, and each and every week we are going to be diving into the topics that matter most with lively conversations on issues such as health, wellness, and transformational healing--all with the goal of creating a better world and becoming a happier human being.

The ultimate goal is transformation to your highest potential; and now let's get "Out of the Box." Today my guest is, none other than, Marianne Williamson. Seven of her 12 books have been New York Times bestsellers, and 4 have been ranked #1.

Christine Blosdale: Marianne, welcome! Marianne: Thank you so much. I'm honored to be here.

Christine: You have incredible speakers [at the Sister Giant event in February 2017]. I saw that one of my heroes, Bernie Sanders, is going to be one of the speakers there.

Marianne mentioned that Bernie Sanders was at their last Sister Giant event in 2015 right before he decided to run for President. He got the sense from our audience that he should "Run Bernie, run."

Marianne: The weekend [of Sister Giant 2017] is an opportunity for us two weeks after the inauguration of the President Elect [Donald Trump] to have what I think is an integrative political conversation. I think we need to understand very deeply what exactly happened here. What is the perfect storm that led to this--what I think and your listeners probably think--is a very unfortunate challenge that we have in front of us, namely the agenda of the upcoming President. It's a problem that challenges us to reach for something more than a political "to do" list. We have to face the elements of our own selfhood, our own history, our own politics as they now exist to in order to dismantle some of realities both internal and external that have taken us to this place. We have to build some of the structures internal and external that will help us dissolve the problem and move into the solution, so we will have people talking about some very serious externalized issues but also the internal issues.

After listing and describing the speakers, Marianne said, I think it is going to be a very unique conference. We want to take the same kind of integrative approach to healing our society that many of us have embraced in healing the body: there are psychological, emotional, and spiritual issues. And I think that is so important right now because Americans are good with a "to do" list. Just tell us what to do, and we'll do it. That's what we did with World War II and taking a man to the moon. This is not so simple. It is more like a cancer that has already metastasized. We need to strengthen our societal immune system to ward off this disease condition that has come upon us.

One of Marianne's quotes flashed on the youtube screen: "The practice of forgiveness is our most important contribution to the healing of the world."

So I think that the conversation that we have about politics in America today has become in terms of mainstream political drama so superficial--you [Christine Blosdale] would know that yourself because you are part of the antidote. Marianne mentioned that at Sister Giant we have to mainstream a deeper conversation. We are not angry. We are not demonizing anyone, but we are not kidding either.

Christine Blosdale: I'm finding that as we heal ourselves, we help heal others, and I think that is what is happening in society now. I also believe that everything that is happening on the outside is a reflection of what is happening on the inside. In my own life I am looking at things in which you could look at them as a tragedy or as a very deep sharp change, and sometimes it is the shadow self, the darker self. What we are seeing is a direct reflection of our darker selves. How do you deal with your darker self, when it is coming up in your own personal life and on the outside on the world stage?

Marianne Williamson: Well, the world stage is really no different than our personal lives because all that a nation is is a collection of individuals. 8:26 So the psychological and spiritual principles that rule the development of one's life are the same as those that will develop a society or civilization. One of the speakers is speaking on the topic "Kali takes America" [Kali is the Hindu Goddess who removes the ego and liberates the soul from the cycle of birth and death], and she is speaking about the shadow side and what has come to the surface in order to be healed. I invited her to speak. I think, as you said, you can look at it as a tragedy or loss or something else. I think it is a tragedy and it is something else. This is a catastrophic development, and I think that the American people are adequately awake to the danger in our midst. 9:34 Now the issue is for us to hold that alertness that we feel, that awake-ness that we feel in a sacred container, so that we can go very very deep into the vertical. That is the only way we will be able to affect the horizontal.

I think it behooves us to realize that this is not the first time America has had to face a dark night of the soul. We had slavery in this country. We had institutionalized segregation. We had women unable to vote. But the point is not that America has had these dark shadows that we have had to deal with before. We are also the inheritors of the legacy of the abolitionists, of the women suffragettes, of the Civil Rights movement. So we have to do collectively what we have to do individually when we face, tragedy, loss, pain, and suffering, that is, to dig deep down into ourselves, look at what we've probably not been willing to look at, recognize our own failures, and atone [to make amends or reparations] for our own mistakes, not p*ssy foot around with that, but make the amends and apologies that are necessary.

[Also, we need to] forgive other people for their mistakes, and I believe, call on another-worldly power--something larger than ourselves to do for us what we cannot do [in order] to expand into the people we need to be. We need to have the wisdom, as well as the power, on a personal level, an intellectual level, emotional level, and psychological level--to get this country back on course.

