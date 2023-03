Exclusive to OpEd News: General News 3/4/2023 at 5:37 PM EST H1'ed 3/4/23

On March 4th, 2023 Marianne Williamson was on fire as she announced live, from Washington DC, the launch of her presidential campaign.

More info at her website www.marianne2024.com