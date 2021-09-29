 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook 3 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
General News    H3'ed 9/29/21

Maps of Meaning by Jordan B. Peterson, a book review

By       (Page 1 of 9 pages)   No comments
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 2637
Message Herbert Calhoun
Become a Fan
  (27 fans)

A Review of "Maps of Meaning: The architecture of Belief" by Jordan B. Peterson

Professor Jordan B. Peterson (JBP), a Canadian, grew up as a Christian, but like many of us, did so as a religious skeptic, just short of a heretic on the religious spectrum.

Believing that many Christian tenets were absurd, he willingly gave up the Church and the cultural infrastructure that had nurtured him.

But when he asked himself how evil came into the world, he had no answers, having willfully abandoned the moral platform upon which he stood.

He believes that our progression through human motivation has left us on a barren post-modern nihilistic landscape, a Hobbesian dessert neutered of values that give rise to human meaning.

It is a moral cul de sac in which group identities "duke it out" for their slice of an empty concept of empowerment.

Seeing where this progression has led us, JBP goes back to the moral drawing board, beginning with first principles, to reinvent the moral wheel for himself as a Psychologist and academician.

Nietzsche, Dostoevsky, Jung and Orwell, amongst many others, help him along this journey, but they too give only partial answers.

When younger, JBP's default position was ideology.

Socialism allowed him to adopt a utopian stance where he concluded that the moral issue of the day was lack of "economic justice."

But was this really the root of all evil?

While at University he noticed that those he respected had achieved something both "difficult" and "consequential."

However, his left-wing cut-buddies had nothing to show but stored-up ideological resentments.

They lived only to complain.

Until he read Orwell's "Road to Wigan Pier," JBP had begun to distrust the questions ideologies were capable of answering.

Orwell taught him that Socialists didn't really like the poor, they just hated the rich more.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6  |  7  |  8  |  9

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Herbert Calhoun Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Retired Foreign Service Officer and past Manager of Political and Military Affairs at the US Department of State. For a brief time an Assistant Professor of International Relations at the University of Denver and the University of Washington at (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Welcome to Kingdom Palin, the land of no accountability

Ten reasons why Mr. Obama will lose the Presidential race in 2012.

A Review of Bill Maher's Book "The NEW new Rules"

Book Review of "The Arc of Justice" by Kevin Boyle

Review of Edward Klein's Book "The Amateur"

A Review of the Movie “Capitalism A Love Story” Is Michael Moore a Permanent (Anti-) Capitalist gadfly or Change Age

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 