A judge has revoked Paul Manafort's bail and ordered that he be put in jail. Manafort had put up a $10 million bond. After he was found to be violating the terms of his bail by attempting to influence two government witnesses, the judge took away his freedom. This is good news in a number of ways that go beyond Manafort.
It is extremely rare for a multimillionaire to be thrown in jail before trial. This will obviously put the "fear of god" into potential Trump witnesses. We also saw today that Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen has declared that he's open to testifying.
But there's more. This is like the black swan concept. Once we see there is one, then we know there can be more. And the wealthy will see this. Judges will see this. Defense attorneys will see this. And they will all conclude that a major threshold has been crossed which puts all the powerful wealthy people at risk that they too may see jail time, that they may no longer assume that they can stay out of jail as Glenn Greenwald described in his book, With Liberty and Justice for Some.
So this is good news that could have lasting repercussions. Trump is a human cesspool and it is becoming clearer that everyone and everything he touches turns to sh*t. That's why the only people who are willing to accept job offers from him are morally compromised individuals. Just accepting a job from Trump tells billions of people that you are a sycophantic, corruptible, compassionless person who is willing to lie for Trump.
There are fifty or sixty million Americans who don't think that way, but most of the rest of the world does.
My hope is that prosecutors nationwide will take Manafort's jailing as a cue that new doors are opening, that where before it was impossible to lock up wealthy, powerful suspects behind bars, now it will be more possible and worth trying.
Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect,
connector and visionary. His work and his writing have been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, ABC, the HuffingtonPost, Success, Discover and other media. He's given talks and workshops to Fortune
500 execs and national medical and psychological organizations, and pioneered
first-of-their-kind conferences in Positive Psychology, Brain Science and
Story. He hosts some of the world's smartest, most interesting and powerful
people on his Bottom Up Radio Show,
and founded and publishes one of the top Google- ranked progressive news and
opinion sites, OpEdNews.com
more detailed bio:
Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind. Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big) to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, debillionairizing the planet and the Psychopathy Defense and Optimization Project.
(more...)
