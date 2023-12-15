 
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Man On Horseback? "Rigged Elections" Are The Horse.

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Thomas Knapp

"More than one country has descended into riot, revolution, coup or civil war territory over disputes about the integrity of its elections," I wrote in 2016. "Think it can't happen here? Think again."

At that time, Donald Trump was busy making preemptive excuses ("we are competing in a rigged election") for his expected loss in the 2016 presidential election. His opponent, Hillary Clinton, played the same game, whining that her prospective loss raised "national security issues" because the rigging gear was Made in Moscow.

Seven years later, American politics remains awash in "rigged election" rhetoric.

That rhetoric usually ignores the obvious, "rigging" by the nation's two "major" political parties, which work overtime to prevent third party and independent candidates from even appearing on ballots. Instead, Democrats lean heavily into complaints of Republican "voter suppression," while Republicans claim large-scale Democratic "voter fraud."

As an outsider and anarchist who believes the US is in its period of terminal decline, I can't bring myself to care very much which of those "major parties" runs the show or what dirty tricks it uses to get and keep the job.

Bonaparte ante la Esfinge%2C por Jean-L%C3%A9on G%C3%A9r%C3%B4me.
Bonaparte ante la Esfinge%2C por Jean-L%C3%A9on G%C3%A9r%C3%B4me.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: Author Not Given)   Details   Source   DMCA

On the other hand, few of us, no matter how pessimistic or cynical, really like the idea of riot, revolution, coup and civil war. Like God in the old saying, those things don't care if you believe in them -- they'll wreck your day without regard to your political sentiments.

Two presidential elections after I called out that potential, the "rigged election" tune seems to be segueing seamlessly into its second verse: The advent of the strongman.

Even as he cracks wise about it and muses that it might just be for "one day," former president and current Republican front-runner Donald Trump's recent campaign schtick leans heavily into some Americans' fear of -- and others' longing for -- a totalitarian dictatorship, complete with revenge prosecutions of political enemies and mass roundups/detentions of immigrants and malcontents.

Trump's likely opponent, incumbent Joe Biden, sticks more to themes of "democracy" and "the soul of America" when on the stump. But he's given the imperial presidency he inherited a steroid injection. He's already on the job of revenge prosecutions (of, among others Trump), bolstering the immigration police state, and instituting censorship in the name of "fighting disinformation."

It's difficult, at this point, to envision a freer, more peaceful, and more prosperous America within the confines of the existing political system. We're sliding down the pole of history toward tyranny, as most polities do, and we've reached the portion of the pole that's greased.

If we end up with a man (or woman) on horseback, our rightfully fraying faith in elections will be the horse. Politics will end up breaking us, unless we break it first.

Rate It | View Ratings

Thomas Knapp Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.


Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

2020: I'm So Sick of Superlatives

America Doesn't Have Presidential Debates, But It Should

Hypocrisy Alert: Republicans Agreed with Ocasio-Cortez Until About One Minute Ago

Chickenhawk Donald: A Complete and Total Disgrace

The Nunes Memo Only Partially "Vindicates" Trump, But it Fully Indicts the FBI and the FISA Court

Finally, Evidence of Russian Election Meddling ... Oh, Wait

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend