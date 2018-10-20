"Male Energy," Authoritarian Whiteness and Creeping Fascism in the Age of Trump

From Counterpunch

"You Made a Superman Cape for Me"

Who needs dystopian political fiction in the age of the orange-tinted monstrosity that calls itself Donald Trump [1]? Two Thursdays ago, as news came in of fatalities and massive destruction caused by a record-setting hurricane that slammed into the Florida Panhandle and Georgia the previous night, cable news buzzed with the story of a strange soap opera that had just unfolded in the Oval Office. In a bizarre reality television episode from the White House, the mentally disturbed Kardashian family member/victim Kanye West gave Trump a model "iPlane," because, he said, "this is what our president should be flying in."

West delivered a strange 10-minute soliloquy touching upon his own bipolar disorder, the 13th Amendment, Adidas, Chicago, and Trump as a national father figure who embodied the "male energy" West had missed in his childhood. While dozens of media personnel arrayed around the president's desk snapped pictures, filmed, and took notes, the self-hating Black man West explained his decision to don the swag of a great white racist by wearing a Trumpian "Make America Great Again" ballcap:

"You know they tried to scare me to not wear this hat. My own friends. But this hat gives me a different power in a way. You know my dad and my mom separated, so I didn't have a lot of male energy in my home. And also I'm married to a family that, you know, not a lot of male energy going on. It's beautiful though... you know I love Hillary, I love everyone. Right. But the campaign, 'I'm with Her' just didn't make me feel, as a guy, that didn't get to see my dad all the time...It was something about when I put this hat on, it made me feel like Superman. You made a Superman. That's my favorite superhero and [you] made a Superman cape for me... Also as a guy that looks up to you, looks up to Ralph Lauren, looks up to American industry guys, nonpolitical, no bullshit...and just gets it done."

It was a pathetic discourse, illustrating how the disintegration of West's personality has aligned him with the creeping hyper-masculinist fascism of "Superman" Trump. The Great White God Trump helps West, through classic narcissistic identification, feel like a "Superman" -- like a "no bullshit...American industry guy" who manfully cuts through all the stupid "political" the crap and "just gets it done" (you know, "make the trains run on time" and all that).

At the end of Kanye's alarming oration, Trump (who has been known to privately refer to his own 12-year old Barron son as "a f*cking retard") said, "I'll tell you what, that was very impressive."

- Advertisement -

How dystopian it was.

"It'll Change Back Again": Male Energy Trumps Clean Energy for a Bit Longer

It was too much for CNN. Even cable news, long in the business of merging politics and soap opera, had to admit that the creepy Kanye-Donald reality television episode was a grotesquely inappropriate distraction from a record-setting hurricane that drew strength from the relentless, lethal, and accelerating warming of the planet by a fossil fuel industry that Trump champions. The storm made landfall just two days after the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released a dire new report showing that policymakers have just 12 years to cease and desist from turning the planet into a Greenhouse Gas Chamber if the species is not going to face catastrophe. The IPCC now warns that the world faces full-on calamity unless we invest $2.4 trillion in clean energy every year through 2035 and cut coal-fired power down to as close to zero as possible by 2050.

Here's what the Great God Trump had to say about the IPCC report and global warming the other night on CBS's 60 Minutes: "I think something's happening (that's why Trump has been building walls to protect his golf courses from rising sea levels -- P.S.) Something's changing and it'll change back again. I don't think it's a hoax. I think there's probably a difference. But I don't know that it's man-made. I will say this: I don't want to give trillions and trillions of dollars. I don't want to lose millions and millions of jobs."

The eco-fascist POTUS continues to stand up defiantly against the limp-wristed consensus of the scientific community on anthropogenic (really capitalogenic) global warming.

What a man! Pedal to the metal! You gotta love that male energy.

- Advertisement -

The Great God doesn't want to contribute a fraction of the colossal U.S. weapons budget (which pays Lockheed Martin et al. for an immense arsenal of high-tech weapons of mass annihilation that can blow the world up many times over) or "lose jobs" to save life on Earth. It is beyond his manly brain to grasp that "millions and millions" of people would work/find jobs in a clean energy transition and that, as all us "crazy environmentalists" like to say, "There's no jobs on a dead planet."

Nature, however, bats last. The remarkable string of extreme weather events (heat waves, droughts, floods, epic wildfires, hurricanes and more) that have hit the U.S. ("America") this year and in recent years are only early bases-on-balls compared to the season-ending grand-slams Mother Nature is going to nail (perhaps I should say "tame") "America" and the world with in coming years and decades. "Male energy" has nothing on the big can of whup-ass She's going to open up on us fairly soon. Even the wealthy and ecocidal Few won't be able to escape in the end.

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4